GameStop And What Comes Next

Everyone loves an underdog. That’s why it’s so easy to romanticize the groundswell of support for unloved Gamestop, Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC this week as they float atop a huge soap bubble of non-existent trading fees and chat-room populism. But market manias never end well. What’s at stake? Some quick thoughts:

Shrunken markets. No one needs to tell this audience that America's public markets were already hurting even before the GameStop games began. No, not stock prices—the markets themselves. A glut of private equity funding, flabby regulation, over-active activists and the growing agendas of institutional investors have already shrunk the number of publicly-traded companies on U.S. exchanges from over 8,000 in the go-go '90s to just over 4,000 today. It's hard to see how this episode changes that trajectory.

Maybe something much worse. Most people reading this remember the dot-com crash. That started with day trader pain and then turned into something much more widespread. So far the Covid crisis has remained a health and economic crisis as the Fed-financed financial markets kept their eyes on the distant, post-crisis horizon. Could that change? You know the answer to that.

If there’s one thing I believe in in this universe, it’s the principle of reversion to the mean. Nature—and every human endeavor—abhors overreach as much as they do a vacuum. The snap back can pinch. While this week may not be a sign of a market apocalypse, it is a good time to think about how you—and your company—are exposed and think through what a bad turn might mean for you.