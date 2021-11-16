From his first day at West Point, to his years in Afghanistan, to his efforts helping business leaders navigate a global pandemic, McChrystal has seen how individuals and organizations fail to mitigate risk. Why? Because they focus on the probability of something happening instead of the interface by which it can be managed.

Through the lens of leadership, General McChrystal will explain how to build and strengthen your organization’s risk immune system. While you may have a risk problem, you also have a risk opportunity—and therefore, you must take the necessary steps to rise to the occasion.