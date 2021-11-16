From his first day at West Point, to his years in Afghanistan, to his efforts helping business leaders navigate a global pandemic, McChrystal has seen how individuals and organizations fail to mitigate risk. Why? Because they focus on the probability of something happening instead of the interface by which it can be managed.
Through the lens of leadership, General McChrystal will explain how to build and strengthen your organization’s risk immune system. While you may have a risk problem, you also have a risk opportunity—and therefore, you must take the necessary steps to rise to the occasion.
Four-star General (Ret.) Stanley McChrystal was called “one of America’s greatest warriors” by Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. Following leadership and staff positions in the Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, 82nd Airborne Division, the XVIII Army Airborne Corp., and the Joint Staff, Gen. McChrystal became commander of Joint Special Operations Command in 2003, responsible for leading the nation’s elite military counterterrorism efforts around the global.
His leadership is credited with the 2003 capture of Saddam Hussein and the 2006 locating and killing of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq. Currently, his advisory services firm, McChrystal Group, helps companies challenge the hierarchical “command and control” approach to organizational management.
He has authored several books including My Share of the Task, Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World, Leaders: Myth and Reality, and his newest, Risk: A User’s Guide.
Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 1:00 – 4:00 pm ET
Facilitated by Chief Executive Group
Facilitated by McChrystal Group
Participants will be divided into small groups based on job function role and company size for an interactive group discussion to dig further into the 10 risk control factors outlined by General McChrystal to begin to address the capabilities and organizational issues that may be inhibiting a coordinated response to risk. Attendees will be introduced to practical tools and assessment to better understand risk.
Ticket purchase provides access to the live event and recording on-demand for 30 days.
Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Through our peer networks, live events, proprietary research and flagship publications–including Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member–we connect CEOs, senior leaders and public company directors of nearly every sizable company in the United States, sharing your experiences, insights and hard-won wisdom to mutually benefit each other.
McChrystal Group assesses, equips, and connects your teams to outpace your environment, your competitors, and your next challenge. We do this by applying our Team of Teams® framework to three critical areas of performance: developing your leaders, implementing strategy, and measuring your organization’s performance. Our diverse team – with blended business, academic, and military perspectives – helps clients globally across the private, public, and social sectors tap into the potential of their people to better compete in a complex and interconnected business environment.
0