Mastering Risk: A Leader's Guide

An exclusive interactive workshop with Gen. Stanley McChrystal

Thursday, February 3, 2022

1:00 – 4:00 pm ET

Exclusive Chief Executive Group event, in partnership with the McChrystal Group

We may not be able to see the future, but controlling risk can teach us how to improve our resistance and build a strong defense against what we know–and what we don't. In just 2 hours, four-star General Stanley McChrystal will help you reimagine the way you define and navigate uncertainty.

From his first day at West Point, to his years in Afghanistan, to his efforts helping business leaders navigate a global pandemic, McChrystal has seen how individuals and organizations fail to mitigate risk. Why? Because they focus on the probability of something happening instead of the interface by which it can be managed.

Through the lens of leadership, General McChrystal will explain how to build and strengthen your organization’s risk immune system. While you may have a risk problem, you also have a risk opportunity—and therefore, you must take the necessary steps to rise to the occasion.

WHY ATTEND

  • Learn 10 dimensions of control that you can use to detect threats, assess threats, respond to risk and learn from the process
  • Rethink your organization’s decision-making processes and increase your probability of achieving positive outcomes
  • Gain practical tips from both the military and business world to avoid group think and bring in diverse thoughts to pressure test new ideas
  • Separate decision processes from results to create a culture that is comfortable with the ability to fail
ABOUT GEN. STANLEY MCCHRYSTAL

Four-star General (Ret.) Stanley McChrystal was called “one of America’s greatest warriors” by Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. Following leadership and staff positions in the Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, 82nd Airborne Division, the XVIII Army Airborne Corp., and the Joint Staff, Gen. McChrystal became commander of Joint Special Operations Command in 2003, responsible for leading the nation’s elite military counterterrorism efforts around the global.

His leadership is credited with the 2003 capture of Saddam Hussein and the 2006 locating and killing of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq. Currently, his advisory services firm, McChrystal Group, helps companies challenge the hierarchical “command and control” approach to organizational management.

He has authored several books including My Share of the Task, Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World, Leaders: Myth and Reality, and his newest, Risk: A User’s Guide.

All attendees receive a complimentary copy of Risk: A User’s Guide.

“An absolute masterpiece on the subject of risk! Brilliant and highly entertaining, this book is essential reading for every leader, regardless of age or experience.”
Admiral William H. McRavenU.S. Navy (Retired)
“An essential playbook on mastering all dimensions of risk…The General captures, with precision and clarity, how staying risk fit can unleash your team’s maximum potential.”
Keith KrachFormer Chairman and CEO of Docusign and Ariba
EVENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 1:00 – 4:00 pm ET

Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Through our peer networks, live events, proprietary research and flagship publications–including Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member–we connect CEOs, senior leaders and public company directors of nearly every sizable company in the United States, sharing your experiences, insights and hard-won wisdom to mutually benefit each other.

McChrystal Group assesses, equips, and connects your teams to outpace your environment, your competitors, and your next challenge. We do this by applying our Team of Teams® framework to three critical areas of performance: developing your leaders, implementing strategy, and measuring your organization’s performance. Our diverse team – with blended business, academic, and military perspectives – helps clients globally across the private, public, and social sectors tap into the potential of their people to better compete in a complex and interconnected business environment.

