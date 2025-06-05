Chief Executive Logo
ACCOUNT
Chief Executive Logo

How To Lead Your First Town Hall With Confidence And Clarity

Picture of Bill Canady

Bill Canady

Microphone in meeting room for a conference
AdobeStock
Your first hundred days as CEO require transparency, clarity and urgency. Here’s how one leader tackled it—and how you can too.

As a new CEO, one of the most daunting moments is stepping into your first company-wide town hall. The stakes are high, with team members often anxious about the future, wondering what your leadership will mean for them and the business. How do you address their concerns while rallying them to your vision?

When I first took the helm at Rolling Thunder, I was acutely aware of the tension that exists between executives and employees, especially in times of uncertainty. I knew I needed to bring transparency, clarity and urgency to the table. Here’s how I tackled it in the first 100 days—and how you can too.

Step 1: Define and Communicate a Clear Goal

Before the town hall, I set a bold five-year goal: $2.5 billion in revenue, high teens margins and $300 million in EBITDA. Setting this ambitious target was vital, but it wasn’t enough to just set it. I needed to share it and bring the entire company into the conversation.

I communicated this goal through an open letter to the entire company, explaining where we were, where we needed to go, and how we planned to get there. I made it clear that we were facing tough times—missing sales targets, rising costs—but this wasn’t just about cutting for the sake of cutting. We were focused on simplifying the business and honing in on what really mattered. The goal itself would act as a north star, but the first step was earning the right to grow by simplifying operations.

Step 2: Frame the Strategy

A goal is just a point on the horizon; the strategy is the map that gets you there. In the second stage of our turnaround, I outlined a four-step framework to bring our business back to health:

  1. Get a goal: Already accomplished with the new revenue target.
  2. Frame the strategy: In May, our executive leadership team (ELT) would reconvene to finalize our strategy, separating the vital from the trivial.
  3. Build the structure: We’d organize around key customer segments and focus on innovation.
  4. Launch the action plan: We would quickly implement the tactics to make it happen.

This framework wasn’t about perfection; it was about making informed decisions and moving forward.

Step 3: Address Anxiety Head-On

The town hall was designed to be candid, but it had a clear structure. The first 60 minutes were devoted to addressing the current reality. I shared the tough truths—missing targets and rising costs—but also framed them in a way that showed the path forward. I didn’t sugarcoat it, but I also didn’t dive into despair. This is where the Stockdale Paradox came into play: facing the brutal facts of the situation while maintaining an unwavering faith that we would prevail.

The message was simple: we would work together to turn things around. But we had to act fast. I also shared our immediate action plan—reducing unnecessary expenses and focusing exclusively on initiatives that drive revenue. This gave people clarity on what they should expect.

Step 4: Listen, Then Act

The second hour of the town hall was devoted to Q&A. No CEO can come up with all the answers, especially in a turnaround situation. This was my opportunity to listen—to the questions, concerns and ideas from employees. In preparation, I had asked employees to submit questions beforehand. This ensured that the most pressing concerns were addressed, and it gave me a better understanding of what was happening on the ground.

It was also an opportunity for me to demonstrate transparency. When I didn’t have an answer, I said so. And when I did, I was direct about the steps we’d take.

The Results: From Panic to Productivity

By following this framework—setting a clear goal, outlining a practical strategy, addressing concerns directly and listening actively—we transformed a room full of anxiety into one of motivated engagement. When people understand the challenges ahead but also see that there’s a real plan in place, it’s easier for them to rally behind that plan.

I’ve seen companies pivot from panic and uncertainty to productive confidence the moment they grasp the notion that growth isn’t something you wait for—it’s something you earn. And they are capable of earning it. The transformation doesn’t happen overnight, but it starts with clear leadership, transparency and the belief that the company can overcome its challenges and thrive.

In those first hundred days, we didn’t just lay the foundation for a new direction. We shifted the culture. And that’s where the real work begins.

Adapted with permission from the publisher, Wiley, from From Panic to Profit by Bill Canady. Copyright © 2025 by Bill Canady. All rights reserved. This book is available wherever books and eBooks are sold.


Picture of Bill Canady

Bill Canady

Bill Canady is the Chairman of OTC Industrial Technologies, CEO of Arrowhead Engineered Products, and author of From Panic to Profit: Uncover Value, Boost Revenue, and Grow Your Business with the 80/20 Principle [Wiley; April 29, 2025].
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

Get the CEO Briefing

Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

upcoming events

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

GET IN TOUCH

  • contact@chiefexecutive.net
  • 203.930.2700
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

Publications

Communities

About

Roundtable

Strategic Planning Workshop

1:00 - 5:00 pm

Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

  1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
  2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
  3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

 

Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

2:00 - 5:00 pm

Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

Limited space available.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

Golf Outing

10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS

General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.