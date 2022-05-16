In Poll, Majority of CEOs Say Hybrid Work Is Here to Stay for 2022. Full Virtual? Not so Much

“We have great IT remote and onsite capabilities,” says Michael Lowry, CEO at Lowry Solutions, a mid-size tech company. “This has been critical to our success both during Covid and now our hybrid work environment.” He also shares what else can be done, “We also have a twice monthly festive group lunch and celebration.”

Celebrating and appreciating your employees is important too. To be celebrated, there has to be clear and constant communication, especially in remote settings, CEOs emphasize.

“Narrate your leadership; tell your employees what you are doing and why. It used to be observable, for those interested. Now, working remotely, they can’t see it often enough to glean what you are doing from your actions, so tell them,” says Gary Minor, executive director of 21st Century Leadership Institute, a small professional services firm utilizing a flexible hybrid model without requirements.

The CEO at a small consumer manufacturing firm says to “regularly appreciate your employees and engage in constant communication,” when managing in a hybrid setting.

“Setting clear expectations and making sure the staff has the tools and training necessary to empower them to do good work, along with giving them a sense of ownership, have all been key to our success,” says the CEO of a wholesale/distribution firm that is fully remote.

It is also key to increase the value for your employees and make them feel as though they are an important part of the team, especially when the team is scattered. Enabling employees to have more flexibility ensures they are focused when they do work and have autonomy over their time.

“People want control over their time. Flexibility goes hand in hand with a clear focus on results,” says Will Symonds, president at Oggi, a wholesale housewares company. His employees work on-site, hybrid or remote depending on the role.

“Employees require flexibility to work from home at least some of the time. As long as productivity remains high and creativity does not suffer, we will support a hybrid work environment,” says Steven Buss, CEO at Mc3, a mid-size pharmaceutical sales training and creative meeting production agency. His work strategy is also role-dependent, with certain team members able to work remote and other required to be on-site.

“People want flexibility and independence and want to feel connected and informed,” says the CEO of a mid-size construction firm. “Finding the balance in the office or remote is paramount.” His employees are currently hybrid, with in-office requirements. His best practice: “You have to create moments of genuine connection.”

About the CEO Confidence Index

The CEO Confidence Index is America’s largest monthly survey of chief executives. Each month, Chief Executive surveys CEOs across America, at organizations of all types and sizes, to compile our CEO Confidence Index data. The Index tracks confidence in current and future business environments, based on CEOs’ observations of various economic and business components. Find out more about the Index and prior months data.