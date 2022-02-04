Inflation: Approaches, Strategies And Readings For CEOs

We rounded up some resources in the hope of helping you attack the problem.

Inflation. What was supposed to be transitory does not appear to be transitory. Skyrocketing labor costs will almost certainly insure that’s the case. So will it come down in 2022? Will supply chains unsnarl? Will the Fed act too slowly? Has it already?

While we all wait for answers, it’s good to once again think through how to cope with this current moment, which we haven’t seen in decades. We rounded up some resources for you, in the hope of helping you attack the problem: