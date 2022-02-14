Leading Through Inflation: Ram Charan’s 4 Sales Team Essentials

Editor’s Note: Nearly fifty years ago, a young Ram Charan was brought in by GE to create a Crotonville playbook for their managers on how to lead through that period, as they hemorrhaged cash amid soaring inflation. Now, nearly two generations of managers have literally no idea what it’s like to operate in an inflationary environment. And that has Ram, one of the world’s best-known and most widely respected advisors to C-Suites and board deeply concerned.

So we’re working on adapting his inflation playbook for the C-Suite and directors for the current moment. We’ll have much more from those sessions soon, and Ram has agreed to teach a masterclass for managers on March 24 (please join us), but—especially given Thursday’s numbers—we didn’t want to wait to share some of his ideas, including the essential issue of changing the psychology of the sales force. Here’s what he as to say: