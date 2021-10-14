SPEAKER

Jeremy Skule is Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Skule leads the Global Strategy Organization to drive strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, venture investing, NasdaqNext innovation and is responsible for the company’s positioning as an innovative data, technology and analytics leader. In addition, he oversees Nasdaq’s Marketing and Communications division within Global Strategy.

Since joining Nasdaq in 2012, Skule has led the global rebranding of Nasdaq, as well as held a leadership role in developing the company’s 2017 strategic pivot to embrace its core strengths in data, analytics and technology. Under Skule’s leadership, his team revamped the company’s lead generation process, redesigned Nasdaq’s digital and social media properties, and introduced a new global thought leadership platform.

Skule’s 25-year career has spanned senior communications positions and marketing leadership roles in Washington, D.C. and New York. Before Nasdaq, Skule led marketing and communications teams across the financial services industry overseeing marketing, communications, business and financial media relations, internal communications, and analyst relations. He also led the financial services practices at the world’s largest marketing, advertising, and public relations firm.

He received a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College.