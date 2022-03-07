March CEO Confidence Index Finds Leaders Split Over Outlook

Are things getting better or worse? It’s hard to say, at least according to our March reading of CEO confidence for the year ahead.

In a poll fielded amid the chaos and carnage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, some 38 percent of chief executives we surveyed say business conditions will deteriorate in the months to come, while an equal number—38 percent—say conditions will improve. The remainder didn’t see much changing.

One area of clear agreement: Inflation. Some 72 percent of surveyed CEOs say inflation pressure is among their top 3 challenges for the remainder of the year, along with supply chain disruptions and retaining and engaging employees, selected by 53 and 50 percent of CEOs, respectively.

“Under the current global business environment, it is very difficult to determine what the catalysts are for the fluctuations in the marketplace, especially for our business on a micro level,” says Jim Vandergrift, President at R&M Materials Handling, Inc. “Inflation, continued supply chain disruptions, and the war between Russia and Ukraine are all reasons we are not more optimistic when looking a year ahead.”

Chief Executive’s latest poll of 164 U.S. CEOs, fielded March 1 through 3, asked America’s business chiefs to rate the environment today and 12 months out based on their assessment of business conditions—and forecast the impact on their company’s growth.

CEOs’ rating of future business conditions increased by one percent this month versus February, to 6.7 out of 10, from last month’s rating of 6.6/10. Their rating of current business conditions increased by the same rate, up a modest one percent to 6.8/10.