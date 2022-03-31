Microsoft’s ‘Modern Work’ Guru On What’s Next For Work

When it comes to the workplace and work, one thing is a certainty: whatever happens next will have technology at its core. That much is self evident in the wake of the Covid-fueled productivity revolution we’re only now beginning to understand. But what will that mean, practically, pragmatically? How will tech reshape behavior and operations in the decade to come? And how do you get a leg up on rivals in taking advantage?

Joel Hammer, Managing Director at consulting firm Protiviti, sat down with Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Modern Work at Microsoft to discuss the future of work to 2030 and beyond. Spataro leads Microsoft’s Modern Work team, which is dedicated to helping every person and organization navigate the shift and adapt to the new world of work.

Spataro’s team is driving research to help predict and shape what the future of work will look like across industries while also delivering new products and features within Microsoft 365 that will enable everyone to thrive.

The conversation is part of an ongoing project, VISION by Protiviti, which is diving into global business leader sentiment about a host of “big-picture” trends that will reshape the world in the coming decade.

Key highlights: