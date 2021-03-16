Military Lessons: ‘Compartmentalization And Focus Are Keys To Success’

In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, Navy Federal’s EVP of Branch Operations, Keith Hoskins, sat down with longtime Sports Illustrated Associate Editor Don Yaeger to discuss how sports and the military shaped his journey.

Eleven million spectators experience the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Air Show each year. In 1971, one of those spectators was five-year-old Keith Hoskins. As the F-4 Phantom jets flew overhead, he told his dad, “I want to be a Blue Angel.”

Nearly three decades later, that dream came true! His Navy career included serving as Commanding Officer for Naval Air Station Pensacola, where he provided leadership oversight for more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. Today, Captain Hoskins serves as Executive Vice President of Branch Operations for the largest credit union in the world — Navy Federal!

You will learn incredible lessons in collaboration, character and why compartmentalization isn’t always a bad thing.

“When you are doing maneuvers a few feet apart from another airplane at a combined closure rate greater than the speed of sound, you have to put whatever is happening outside of the aircraft by the wayside,” Hoskins said, “The same is true in business. There are so many things on the periphery that muddies the water and distracts us from staying on task, so compartmentalization and focus are key to success.”

YOU WILL LEARN:

9:00 How to instill great leadership qualities in your children.

13:00 How to be a reliable teammate.

23:00 The key to fruitful compartmentalization.

35:00 How to own your actions to overcome others’ doubts.

Check out the full Corporate Competitor Podcast interview archive and subscribe to new episodes.