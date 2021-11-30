Movement Mortgage CEO And Super Bowl Champion Casey Crawford: ‘Make Love Your Core Value’

In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, Movement Mortgage CEO Casey Crawford shares his remarkable story of leaving professional football to co-found a mortgage bank dedicated to acting in the long-term interests of others.

In the last decade, Movement Mortgage’s growing team of 4,000 have serviced about one out of every 45 home purchases in the U.S. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

During that same period, Movement used profits to fund the opening of two tuition-free Title 1 schools serving the underserved and marginalized communities in which Movement operates. With plans to open 100 such schools in the coming years, Casey Crawford and his team are pioneering a new kind of banking business, one whose origins go back to a small classroom at Dematha Catholic High School where Crawford spent two years in high school.

“I went to Dematha to play football, basketball and baseball,” Crawford said on Corporate Competitor Podcast. “But the lesson that has stayed with me the longest came from a teacher who taught philosophy there. One day, he wrote on the chalkboard love means acting in the long-term best interests of others. The phrase and the call have continued to shape my life ever since.”

Crawford is a former professional football player who played tight end for three seasons in the NFL. In the aftermath of winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, he walked away from the game in search of a new and more deeply meaningful way to “love on” the world around him.

He found his inspiration in banking, of all places, and the story of how he and co-founder Toby Harris fashioned their purpose-driven juggernaut out of the ashes of the 2008 financial crisis is not to be missed. In the podcast, Crawford brings a lively and self-deprecating wit to bear in recounting the ups and downs of his sports and business careers. And listeners are sure to pick up a fair share of inspirational nuggets, including:

• What it means to make “love” a core value of your company.

• Why a paycheck will never be enough to satisfy your best people.

• How to balance love and a competitive spirit in the marketplace.

• How to maximize your value as a leader of your organization.

I hope you’ll commit 40 of the best minutes of your day and join us for a memorable Corporate Competitor Podcast!