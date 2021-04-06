NFL’s Warrick Dunn On The Single Most Important Characteristic For Business Leaders

Warrick Dunn was only the 22nd player in the National Football League’s history to carry the football for 10,000 yards. That fact is even more amazing if you know that Warrick is only 5 foot 8, 178 pounds. As impressive as that is, his life story is better.

Warrick was born to Betty Smothers, a Baton Rouge police officer. Two days after Warrick’s 18th birthday, his cell phone rang. His mother had been shot and killed in a robbery at a bank. He became the man of the house and guardian to his five younger siblings. What he did next, I would argue, is what makes him one of the greatest champions with whom I’ve had the chance to work.

He built his career on hard work and meeting challenges head on: First from his mother, then from Florida State Football Coach Bobby Bowden, and finally from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Tony Dungy. In this episode, you will learn about Warrick’s football journey and the legacy he created with his charity, Homes for the Holidays. Today, more than 500 children woke up in a home they are able to call their own because of the work of Warrick Dunn. After joining the Falcons’ ownership group, Warrick went back to school to get an MBA because he wanted to make sure his credentials matched his business acumen.

You will learn:

14:00 How to overcome adversity.

17:30 The importance of surrounding yourself with high performers.

12:00 The moment Warrick Dunn realized his impact on the community.

30:00 Warrick’s one characteristic that he believes is the most important for business leaders.