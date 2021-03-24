Olympic Gold Medalist Kikkan Randall’s Goal-Setting Secrets

In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall sat down with longtime Sports Illustrated Associate Editor Don Yaeger to discuss how sports shaped her battles.

Kikkan Randall was 16 years old in Anchorage, Alaska, when she discovered that no American woman had ever won an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. At that moment, she set her goal: to make history.

“When you do not make small goals along the way to your big goal, you are only hoping things come together, and that does not serve you well,” Kikkan said, “So my coach and I mapped out the small goals, and by the time we figured out what it was going to take, it was a 10-year plan.”

She went on to compete in five Olympics and in 2018, during her last games…Kikkan Randall won gold.

In this episode, you will learn about Kikkan’s goal-setting secrets. You’ll also discover how to ensure that internal competition fuels your employees and does not destroy team chemistry. “We brought an element of fun to the Olympic team and the camaraderie gave us superpowers,” she recalled, “If you want to be a great team, only training together is not enough.”

Three months after winning gold, Kikkan’s competitive spirit was needed once again, but this time for a different battle. She was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Throughout her road to recovery, she used the lessons from competing to combat negative thoughts. Today Kikkan is part of the EY Women Athletes Business Network and serves on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

YOU WILL LEARN:

4:30 How to prevent overwhelm.

7:00 The best way to develop small goals.

26:30 How to manage team dysfunction and offense.

30:00 How to compound camaraderie.

Check out the full Corporate Competitor Podcast interview archive and subscribe to new episodes.