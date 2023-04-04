Andy was President and CEO of Accella Performance Materials from 2012-2017, leading Accella to grow revenue by 6x and profit by 8x in under 5 years through both organic and acquisitive growth (14 acquisitions), culminating in a strategic sale to the Carlisle Companies. Before taking the helm of Accella, Andy was the CEO of Syrgis, another specialty chemical manufacturing business, where he successfully led the business transformation, growing revenue 3x and profit 4x within 5 years, ending with a successful strategic sale of the company in 2012. Most recently, Andy was the CEO of Vantage Specialty Chemicals from 2018-2019, a global provider of naturally derived, specialty ingredients. Andy led two European acquisitions to strategically expand the business platform from North America to Europe, while leading the company’s rebranding exercise and strengthening the global corporate culture.