Knowing what to do — and what not to do — to ensure maximum take-home value for your business and for yourself, your loved ones and your favorite charities is no small feat.
If you’re a business owner contemplating an exit any time in the next three years, we invite you to join this interactive discussion with experts who can help you maximize both personal wealth and business valuation outcomes.
This small peer group roundtable will help you identify the steps you need to start prioritizing today to get your company ready for an exit.
We’ll start our discussion by exploring the tax, wealth transfer and charitable techniques that will benefit you before, during and after a deal.
Then, we’ll turn to the steps you need to take to achieve an extraordinary exit in the current M&A environment.
The workshop will allow for ample Q&A. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to start prioritizing the steps you need to take now to reach your exit goals.
Andy Harris is a proven CEO with over 30 years of leadership experience and an extensive track record in growth through M&A. Within his career, Andy has personally led over 20 M&A transactions ranging from strategic acquisitions of privately-held companies and corporate carve-outs to selling to strategic buyers. His deal experience ranges from $20M to $670M, with total value exceeding $!B in transactions. He has been on both sides of the strategic M&A process and has a deep understanding of both the buy-side and the sell-side.
Andy was President and CEO of Accella Performance Materials from 2012-2017, leading Accella to grow revenue by 6x and profit by 8x in under 5 years through both organic and acquisitive growth (14 acquisitions), culminating in a strategic sale to the Carlisle Companies. Before taking the helm of Accella, Andy was the CEO of Syrgis, another specialty chemical manufacturing business, where he successfully led the business transformation, growing revenue 3x and profit 4x within 5 years, ending with a successful strategic sale of the company in 2012. Most recently, Andy was the CEO of Vantage Specialty Chemicals from 2018-2019, a global provider of naturally derived, specialty ingredients. Andy led two European acquisitions to strategically expand the business platform from North America to Europe, while leading the company’s rebranding exercise and strengthening the global corporate culture.
Brady’s entrepreneurial experience dates back more than two decades. As a Wealth Strategist, he focuses on guiding founder-CEOs nationwide in strategizing the next steps in their evolution. Brady has a knack for asking thought-provoking questions that help lead clients toward their path to freedom by setting a strategy and taking the complexity of managing multiple financial relationships off their plate. Brady works closely with business owners and executives to develop a deep understanding of their goals to prepare for successful exits and create philanthropic giving plans.
Paul has over 20 years of experience in wealth management services. He focuses on implementing strategies that empower business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations, executives, and multi-generational families to maximize their time and goals. Paul surrounds himself with a team of specialists to provide tailored solutions for business planning, exit planning, investment management, wealth transition, trust services, credit, and tax strategies. Paul and his team communicate complex matters in simple language along with creating mutual accountability to achieve confident financial decisions. Paul was listed on Barron’s Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors in 2018-2022, including the #1 Ranked Advisor in NE. He also ranked as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes in 2021 and 2022.
HOST
Wayne is chairman of Chief Executive Group. He has been an entrepreneur since 1995 and successfully built multiple high-growth businesses. Wayne was previously a management consultant with Bain & Company and Monitor Company in Boston, London, Milan and Los Angeles. Wayne has an MBA from Harvard and a BA from Stanford University.
