Preparing for an Exit: Key Considerations for Every Business Owner

Are you prepared for your eventual exit, today ? Some of the most successful business owners begin preparations for their exit years in advance, if not from Day 1.

If you’re a business owner contemplating an exit any time in the next five years, we invite you to join this interactive discussion with experts who can help you maximize both personal wealth and business valuation outcomes.

Knowing what to do – and what not to do – to ensure maximum take-home value for your business and for yourself, your loved ones and your favorite charities is no small feat.

We’ll start our discussion with an analysis of the personal tax liability that a business owner could incur upon a potential sale of the business, and compare that to the significant personal tax savings that could be accomplished through deliberate and advanced planning, with an emphasis on the time-sensitivity of the planning ideas and quantification of the money saved (i.e. this will NOT be a review of complex tax laws). Then, we’ll turn to the steps you need to take to get your company ready for an exit.

The workshop will allow for ample Q&A. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to start prioritizing the steps you need to take now to reach your exit goals.

BONUS: All participants will receive a complimentary business valuation from STS Capital, as well as a complimentary tax planning analysis from AllianceBernstein customized to your own situation to maximize your after-tax proceeds in the event of a business sale.

The workshop is limited to C-Suite and senior-level executives and subject to approval.