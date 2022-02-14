Preparing for an Exit: Key Considerations for Every Business Owner

Are you prepared for your eventual exit, today? Some of the most successful business owners begin preparations for their exit years in advance, if not from Day 1.
If you’re a business owner contemplating an exit any time in the next five years, we invite you to join this interactive discussion with experts who can help you maximize both personal wealth and business valuation outcomes.
Knowing what to do – and what not to do – to ensure maximum take-home value for your business and for yourself, your loved ones and your favorite charities is no small feat.
We’ll start our discussion with an analysis of the personal tax liability that a business owner could incur upon a potential sale of the business, and compare that to the significant personal tax savings that could be accomplished through deliberate and advanced planning, with an emphasis on the time-sensitivity of the planning ideas and quantification of the money saved (i.e. this will NOT be a review of complex tax laws). Then, we’ll turn to the steps you need to take to get your company ready for an exit.
The workshop will allow for ample Q&A. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to start prioritizing the steps you need to take now to reach your exit goals.
BONUS: All participants will receive a complimentary business valuation from STS Capital, as well as a complimentary tax planning analysis from AllianceBernstein customized to your own situation to maximize your after-tax proceeds in the event of a business sale.
The workshop is limited to C-Suite and senior-level executives and subject to approval.
Rob is driven to helping entrepreneurial business owners achieve maximum value when the right time comes to sell. He has a passion for helping people live their vision and wants to help other entrepreneurs achieve full value for their business. Today, Rob has been involved with or led over a thousand M&A transactions, with a total transaction value of over $100B.
As well as being CEO and Founder of STS Capital Partners, Rob is also the founding Chairman of Altruvest Charitable Services, a Canadian charity that provides training and tools to improve the performance of charitable organizations so they can give more to their causes. In 1998, Rob received the Top 40 Under 40 leadership award for the work he had done in creating 1,000 new jobs in Canada, as well as founding and growing Altruvest Charitable Services which has now contributed over $10 million since its establishment.
Andy Harris is a proven CEO with over 30 years of leadership experience and an extensive track record in growth through M&A. Within his career, Andy has personally led over 20 M&A transactions ranging from strategic acquisitions of privately-held companies and corporate carve-outs to selling to strategic buyers. His deal experience ranges from $20M to $670M, with total value exceeding $!B in transactions. He has been on both sides of the strategic M&A process and has a deep understanding of both the buy-side and the sell-side.
Andy was President and CEO of Accella Performance Materials from 2012-2017, leading Accella to grow revenue by 6x and profit by 8x in under 5 years through both organic and acquisitive growth (14 acquisitions), culminating in a strategic sale to the Carlisle Companies. Before taking the helm of Accella, Andy was the CEO of Syrgis, another specialty chemical manufacturing business, where he successfully led the business transformation, growing revenue 3x and profit 4x within 5 years, ending with a successful strategic sale of the company in 2012. Most recently, Andy was the CEO of Vantage Specialty Chemicals from 2018-2019, a global provider of naturally derived, specialty ingredients. Andy led two European acquisitions to strategically expand the business platform from North America to Europe, while leading the company’s rebranding exercise and strengthening the global corporate culture.
Joseph Septimus is a Principal and Financial Advisor in the New York office of Bernstein. To his current practice, he brings his prior career as a former tax and trusts & estates lawyer. With this unique combination, he assists his clients in identifying and solving complex issues attending the blessing of wealth. These issues include (i) income tax and estate tax planning, (ii) succession of family wealth, (iii) charitable giving, and (iv) money management. Joseph’s clients include business owners, family offices, professional practices, and foundations who put an emphasis on deep discovery and planning and rely on him to consistently stay ahead of their planning needs.
Prior to joining Bernstein in 2014, Joseph headed the trusts & estates practice at Kostelanetz & Fink. Before that, he worked for seven years as an attorney in Sullivan & Cromwell’s tax department. Joseph earned a JD, summa cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School, graduating first in his class. He currently teaches Estate & Gift Tax at Brooklyn Law School as an adjunct professor. He was also a member of the executive committee of the New York State Bar Association’s tax section, and former co-chair of the section’s trusts & estates subcommittee. In addition, Joseph is a cofounder of KZM, an organization that has raised and distributed since inception over $5 million to assist impoverished families in the New York area.
Richard Weaver is a National Director in Bernstein’s Wealth Strategies Group, where he specializes in counseling private business owners, public corporate executives and holders of concentrated equity positions. Richard is the author of Bernstein’s research publications Executive Decisions: Making the Most of Compensation Plans to Build and Protect Personal Wealth and Selling a Business: Proceed with Confidence. Previously, he served as a senior portfolio manager, responsible for communicating the firm’s capital markets outlook, investment strategy and rationale for current positioning in global equity, fixed income and alternative asset portfolios. Richard joined Bernstein in January 2004 from Prudential Securities, where he headed the Private Wealth Management effort and managed the firm’s Executive Services and Strategies Group. His extensive career in capital markets has also included roles in investment banking, risk arbitrage, equity derivatives and structured products. Richard earned a BS in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from New York University.
Wayne is chairman of Chief Executive Group. He has been an entrepreneur since 1995 and successfully built multiple high-growth businesses. Wayne was previously a management consultant with Bain & Company and Monitor Company in Boston, London, Milan and Los Angeles. Wayne has an MBA from Harvard and a BA from Stanford University.
