"Great content and wealth or real-world knowledge and business case examples for what’s worked and why."
The construction of new manufacturing facilities in the U.S. has soared 116% over the past year, dwarfing the 10% gain on all building projects combined. New research by Chief Executive Group and Indiana Economic Development Corp. finds 74%of CEOs looking to reshore operations have either made the decision or sped up their decision in the last three years.
But as any CEO who’s trying to make this move can tell you, it’s not as simple as it sounds. Leaning on new research from Chief Executive Group, and advice from other CEOs and world-class experts, this advanced interactive workshop, designed exclusively for busy executives, will help you understand the trends, sort out your options, and discover the key best practices you need to think this through more strategically—and avoid mistakes.
11:00 – 11:30 am
Access takeaways from new research published by Chief Executive Group, underwritten by The Indiana Economic Development Corp., that digs into what CEOs around the country are thinking when it comes to reshoring to help you benchmark against peers.
11:30 am – 12:10 pm
What are the real keys to successfully bring your operations back to the U.S.? We turn to one of the world’s most widely-cited experts on supply chain and reshoring to bring you a blunt, no-nonsense look at the pros and cons—in a truly global context—of reshoring operations. What are the hidden costs and how do you unearth them? What don’t companies think about until it is too late? What other options must you take into consideration when making the move? Shih’s bracing clarity, depth of knowledge and contrarian thinking will help you sharpen your strategy as you approach this essential move in your company’s life.
12:20 – 1:00 pm
Expert advisers will help you think through some of the most fundamental issues you’ll face as you reshape your operations and rethink the way you do business. How do you really gauge your operating requirements, your talent needs and figure out financing? What about site selection and working with economic development agencies? What are the traps to avoid, and the tools for success?
1:00 – 1:40 pm
Even as you re-shore operations, it isn’t enough to just become more resilient; you need more than predictability in your supply chain—you need a supply chain that’s got more profitability baked in throughout. Jonathan Byrnes, longtime MIT senior lecturer and well-known supply-chain expert, will take you through a rethink of your existing strategy to help you move to systems that are not only more flexible, but also drive far more value for your business through deeper customer analysis and segmentation.
1:50 – 2:30 pm
We’ll talk to the CEO of company that has successfully made the jump to bringing more operations back to the United States to hear their best to-dos, best not-to-dos and smart thoughts on taking advantage of the trend without making painful mistakes.
2:30 – 3:30 pm
We’ll provide an opportunity for participants to break into small groups to discuss the day’s key takeaways and ask questions to leverage each other’s experiences to create a list of immediate action items.
"Very practical and thoughtful concepts and ideas that can be put into ACTION."
“Relevant information, thought provoking. We will make some long-term planning changes because of it.”
