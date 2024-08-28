Scaling Up Live is a crash course in the best of what his battle-tested methodology has to offer, hosted by Verne himself. An all-star program will inspire you and your team to achieve new heights of growth.
Join us for an electrifying opening session with bestselling author and event co-host Verne Harnish, as he delves into the powerful Scaling Up framework and brings to life the ways it can re-prime your organization to win. Dive deep into the strategies that have transformed businesses worldwide and discover the keys to unlocking unprecedented growth. This session promises a dynamic blend of actionable insights and visionary thinking, setting the stage for an unforgettable event. Don’t miss this opportunity to turbocharge your business and gain the competitive edge you’ve been searching for!
In his instant New York Times Bestseller, Geoff Smart provided a simple, practical, and effective solution to what The Economist calls “the single biggest problem in business today”: unsuccessful hiring. Based on more than 1,300 hours of interviews with more than 20 billionaires and 300 CEOs, and refined through the largest research study of its kind ever undertaken, the ‘A Method’ stresses fundamental elements that anyone can implement–and it has a 90 percent success rate.
Growth consumes cash. As Harnish likes to say, it’s the first law of entrepreneurial gravity. No matter the size of your organization, your ability to navigate the future is dependent on how well you manage your cash flow and how clearly you think about your capital allocations. In this unique session, we’ll help you think more deeply about how to master these disciplines as a leader—and, even more important, how you can make sure your company adapts a “cash is key” culture that ensures a future by never losing sight of the present.
So many leaders struggle with the pressure to be perfect, to put on a polished facade, and hide our true selves. But here’s the truth: When you drop the mask and lead with your genuine self, you unlock a world of possibilities. With brilliant storytelling and powerful insights gleaned from a life in the world’s most high-wire industry, Joseph shares moving, practical advice on how to forge true connection and find the courage to show up authentically for the people in your life—and for yourself. You will not want to miss this!
What does it really take to drive an organization to true excellence? It may not be what you think. Walker’s research into the sixteen most dominant teams in the history of pro sports found that each employed the same type of captain, a singular leader with an unconventional set of skills and tendencies. Walker identifies the seven core qualities of the Captain Class—from extreme doggedness and emotional control to tactical aggression and the courage to stand apart—and how you can learn these traits to create unbounded opportunities in your organization.
Verne Harnish and Kaihan Krippendorff, authors of the forthcoming book The Science of Strategy
Two of the most exceptional thinkers in the business world today come together to build a blueprint for transformations that work. After advising hundreds of companies and thousands of executives over careers spanning decades, Harnish and Krippendorff know what it takes to build a successful plan—and what derails it. They’ll share their latest thinking—and practical advice you can put to use immediately—to help you see opportunities more clearly, and win.
Attending Scaling Up Live is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to supercharge your leadership, ignite your company's growth, and unleash your true potential.
Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process
Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:
Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns. They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning. Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process. This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented. If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form. The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.