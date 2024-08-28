SCALING UP LIVE

Growth consumes cash. As Harnish likes to say, it’s the first law of entrepreneurial gravity. No matter the size of your organization, your ability to navigate the future is dependent on how well you manage your cash flow and how clearly you think about your capital allocations. In this unique session, we’ll help you think more deeply about how to master these disciplines as a leader—and, even more important, how you can make sure your company adapts a “cash is key” culture that ensures a future by never losing sight of the present.