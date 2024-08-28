Chief Executive Group

  • June 11-12, 2025
  • Denver Center for the Performing Arts

A Chief Executive Group and Verne Harnish Exclusive Collaboration

For more than 40 years, Verne Harnish’s Scaling Up framework has set the standard for guiding companies and leaders toward industry dominance. Now, Chief Executive Group is exclusively partnering with Verne to bring this transformative framework to life with Scaling Up Live — an extraordinary program designed to revolutionize how you lead your business, and maybe how you live your life.

Scaling Up Live is a crash course in the best of what his battle-tested methodology has to offer, hosted by Verne himself. An all-star program will inspire you and your team to achieve new heights of growth.

Engage with some of the top experts in the world on the foundational elements of Scaling Up

People

Learn how to get the right people in the right roles, ensuring alignment and accountability across your team. You’ll build leaders who can drive growth and maintain a healthy, vibrant company culture.

Strategy

Develop a clear, differentiated strategy that sets your company ahead of the competition by understanding and refining your core values, purpose, and competitive advantages to maintain your edge in the market.

Execution

Discover how the best teams in the world combine inspiring leadership with disciplined processes and habits to ensure consistent and effective execution of the company's strategy.

Cash

Master the art of improving cash conversion cycles, optimizing pricing strategies, and ensuring the company has sufficient reserves to weather economic fluctuations and invest in future opportunities.

Personal Growth

Enhance your leadership skills—and become a more authentic, present person in your own life—by dropping the barriers that prevent you from fully engaging with your life and the people around you.

Proven Results
Agenda Highlights

  • Wednesday, June 11
  • 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Join us for an electrifying opening session with bestselling author and event co-host Verne Harnish, as he delves into the powerful Scaling Up framework and brings to life the ways it can re-prime your organization to win. Dive deep into the strategies that have transformed businesses worldwide and discover the keys to unlocking unprecedented growth. This session promises a dynamic blend of actionable insights and visionary thinking, setting the stage for an unforgettable event. Don’t miss this opportunity to turbocharge your business and gain the competitive edge you’ve been searching for!

In his instant New York Times Bestseller, Geoff Smart provided a simple, practical, and effective solution to what The Economist calls “the single biggest problem in business today”: unsuccessful hiring. Based on more than 1,300 hours of interviews with more than 20 billionaires and 300 CEOs, and refined through the largest research study of its kind ever undertaken, the ‘A Method’ stresses fundamental elements that anyone can implement–and it has a 90 percent success rate.

Growth consumes cash. As Harnish likes to say, it’s the first law of entrepreneurial gravity. No matter the size of your organization, your ability to navigate the future is dependent on how well you manage your cash flow and how clearly you think about your capital allocations. In this unique session, we’ll help you think more deeply about how to master these disciplines as a leader—and, even more important, how you can make sure your company adapts a “cash is key” culture that ensures a future by never losing sight of the present. 

So many leaders struggle with the pressure to be perfect, to put on a polished facade, and hide our true selves. But here’s the truth: When you drop the mask and lead with your genuine self, you unlock a world of possibilities. With brilliant storytelling and powerful insights gleaned from a life in the world’s most high-wire industry, Joseph shares moving, practical advice on how to forge true connection and find the courage to show up authentically for the people in your life—and for yourself. You will not want to miss this!

  • Thursday, June 12
  • 8:00 am - Noon

What does it really take to drive an organization to true excellence? It may not be what you think. Walker’s research into the sixteen most dominant teams in the history of pro sports found that each employed the same type of captain, a singular leader with an unconventional set of skills and tendencies. Walker identifies the seven core qualities of the Captain Class—from extreme doggedness and emotional control to tactical aggression and the courage to stand apart—and how you can learn these traits to create unbounded opportunities in your organization.

Verne Harnish and Kaihan Krippendorff, authors of the forthcoming book The Science of Strategy

Two of the most exceptional thinkers in the business world today come together to build a blueprint for transformations that work. After advising hundreds of companies and thousands of executives over careers spanning decades, Harnish and Krippendorff know what it takes to build a successful plan—and what derails it. They’ll share their latest thinking—and practical advice you can put to use immediately—to help you see opportunities more clearly, and win.

Featured Speakers

Verne Harnish

Author, Scaling Up and Mastering the Rockefeller Habits

Geoff Smart

Co-author, Who: The ‘A Method’ For Hiring

Sandra Joseph

Former Lead Actress of Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera, and author, Unmasking What Matters

Sam Walker

Bestselling Author, The Captain Class
Who Should Attend

Attending Scaling Up Live is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to supercharge your leadership, ignite your company's growth, and unleash your true potential.

CEOs and Founders

Senior leaders looking to scale their companies and learn from top experts about effective growth strategies, leadership, and organizational development.

Senior Executives and Managers

Key decision-makers responsible for strategic planning, team development, and execution within their organizations.

Entrepreneurs

Business owners and startup founders seeking practical advice and proven methodologies to take their ventures to the next level.

Human Resources Leaders

Professionals focused on talent acquisition, leadership development, and building a strong company culture.

Financial Officers and Controllers

Individuals responsible for the teams behind financial planning, cash management, and optimizing pricing strategies to support company growth.

Aspiring Leaders

Professionals aiming to enhance their leadership skills, personal growth, and effectiveness in their current and future roles.

REGISTRATION OPTIONS

Join us and scale your business—and your life—to exhilarating new heights!

INDIVIDUAL

$1495

Early Bird Rate Expires Nov. 10

TEAMS OF 3+

$1295

Per person through Nov. 10

TEAMS OF 6+

$1095

Per person through Nov. 10

Rate Schedule

REGISTER BY

Individual

Teams of 3+

Teams of 6+

November 10

$1495/person

$1295/person

$1095/person

January 12, 2025

$1695/person

$1395/person

$1195/person

March 14, 2025

$1795/person

$1495/person

$1295/person

May 2, 2025

$1895/person

$1595/person

$1395/person

After May 2, 2025

$1995/person

$1695/person

$1495/person

Strategic Planning Workshop

1:00 - 5:00 pm

Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

  1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
  2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
  3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

 

Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

2:00 - 5:00 pm

Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

Limited space available.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

Golf Outing

10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS

General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.