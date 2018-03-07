Simplifying Success For CEOs

Many authors, including academics and practitioners alike, have produced great works that contribute to our understanding of leadership and organizational effectiveness. There are well in excess of 100,000 books on leadership alone. Factor in the books on organization development and change, and your reading list expands exponentially. This raises some real issues and opportunities for CEOs:

Is it possible to synthesize and simplify the myriad of models into a single, understandable leadership system?; and

Even if such a system were possible, how can I use it to consistently create effective leadership and organizational excellence?

The purpose of this article is to solve these issues. Rather than create yet another nuanced approach, this work is intended to integrate two huge and historically distinct fields, distill them down to the most essential elements, and then use those elements to offer a single overarching framework for leadership and organizational excellence. This article aims to simplify executive success and make it systematically achievable.

Getting to simple, by recognizing and extracting only what’s essential, requires starting with a broad view. Fortunately, having also been an executive, I understand the lack of appetite for lengthy background and will keep it concise. As a result, Figure 1 is the most parsimonious table I could conceive to cover over 100 years of theory, for two large and distinct disciplines, as they advanced over time. From here we can focus on understanding the essential elements and build a solid yet simple framework for your individual and corporate success.

From Theory to Practice

The main takeaway from Figure 1 is that these two traditionally distinct domains have many parallels, so when shifting from theory to practice we can easily integrate and leverage both to maximize success.

Both fields are interested in understanding and improving performance — one targeting effectiveness of the individual leader, and the other aimed at overall organizational effectiveness. Both have led to distinct measures and methods that, when boiled down, address similar content — at different levels. Yet it’s two key themes that stand out as particularly valuable for our practical purpose:

Key Theme 1 – Both domains began with a strong task or process focus, later recognizing the importance of the human factor, ultimately arriving at a more balanced perspective. At the organization level, this is seen in the transition from Classical to Neoclassical and Humanistic theory. At the leader level, the distinction between task and relationship factors was introduced by the Behavioral theorists. This shift occurred at approximately the same time, 1950s-1960s, at both the organization and leader levels.

Key Theme 2 – Both had an early emphasis “inside” the leader or organization, later moving to external impacts including environmental influences and creating change. At the leader level, the inner qualities and attributes of the individual (Great Man and Trait theories) expanded to behaviors in various environments (Behavioral and Contingency theories) and shifted from maintaining or incrementally improving the status quo to influencing transformation (Transformational leadership theory). Similarly, Modern and Post-modern theory brought attention to the organization as an open system within a changing environment, an increased emphasis on strategy, as well as organizational culture and culture change to support new levels of performance.

Together, these key themes represent the two critical dimensions for creating a robust yet elegantly simple framework for both leadership and organization development. The first dimension is task and relationship; the second is running vs. changing the business. Figure 2 shows the resulting 2×2 matrix, and the four essential elements that are created at the intersection of these two dimensions. The center Core contains key factors that make the model uniquely relevant to each organization. Each element in this Core+4 framework is described below, as well as how the elements work together to create a unified Leadership System to support ongoing improvement and ultimately achieve excellence.

Developing a Leadership System

The resulting 2×2 framework fully addresses the two levels, leader and organization. In each of the four quadrants there are relevant leadership SKILLS and organizational SYSTEMS to be tackled. Collectively, it represents a Leadership System designed to transform individual and organizational results.

0. Core

The center core represents the most foundational factors and should always be the starting point. It’s ground zero and is numbered as such. This is where the organization’s mission, vision, values, core competencies, strategic challenges and advantages are defined, refined, and constantly reviewed relative to decisions and actions in all the other areas. Nothing in the other quadrants can hang together or make sense without intentionally defining and aligning these key factors. The other core component is the executive team’s definition of success and how it will be measured. This is often done using Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), generally addressing financial, quality, customer service/engagement, workforce, and other core measures. An effective Measurement System is therefore necessary to select, collect, analyze, and report results to inform leaders and guide action.

Without these key factors in place, the leader and organization lack focus and cannot adequately develop or refine the skills and systems needed for sustainable high performance and competitive advantage. When well defined, a strong Core anchors all the other elements and creates greater differentiation between excellent and average performers.

1./2. Establish Direction

Revisiting the 2×2, and its four essential elements (4Es), Establish Direction is at the intersection of ‘change the business’ and task focus. As a critical responsibility of the executive team, establishing a desirable and competitive strategic direction requires new ways of thinking, a solid understanding of the business, and quality decision-making. These leadership skills , when supported by an organizational strategic planning system , ultimately lead to the development of strategic objectives and related action plans to advance the new direction. The Core factors of vision/values, strategic challenges/advantages, and meaningful measures serve to inform the strategic plan and its ongoing refinement to ensure intended outcomes are achieved and the organization is successful as well as sustainable.

Relative to sequence, you have likely noticed that both the numbering system and solid arrows in the figure imply a strong bi-directional relationship between Establish Direction and Engage. Depending on the culture and Core of the organization, its executives may initially lead off with either, however a disciplined seesaw approach between the two will ensure the needed input and alignment of each are achieved.

2./1. Engage

Following the diagonal to Engage, we’re now at the intersection of ‘run the business’ and relationships. Driving toward a task (including the strategic direction) without attending to people can undermine your efforts and outcomes. Effective leaders use their skills to build collaborative relationships, attract and leverage top talent, and maintain a keen awareness of their own attitudes, behaviors, and impact. This includes but is not limited to role modeling the company’s Core values and building trust both internally and externally. At the organization level, parallel systems associated with relationship management include governance and societal responsibility, customer-stakeholder and workforce focus, as well as supplier-partner-collaborator interactions. When the executive skills and organizational systems come together, there is effective communication and engagement with all essential groups – including balancing the various needs and expectations of each – aligned around Core requirements.

Returning to sequence, and the previous seesaw-by-design discussion with Establish Direction, a key portion of Engage is focused on acquiring and retaining customers, workforce, and other stakeholders through relationship management. This includes defining your key customer/stakeholder groups, obtaining information to identify their needs or requirements, and determining their satisfaction and engagement. As noted, this can either be the starting place for, or serve as key input to, the strategic planning system associated with establishing direction.

3. Execute

Moving over a cell, retaining a ‘run the business’ focus while shifting from relationship back to task, is the Execute quadrant. Even the best designed plans, with clear direction established and stakeholders engaged, are of little value if not well implemented. Highly effective executives get results by demonstrating the leadership skills of action and accountability, aligning and directing work, and eliminating barriers. Corresponding organizational systems include service/product and process management, data and information management, and performance management. When these executive skills and organizational systems are in place and aligned, senior leaders create an environment for success and a focus on action to achieve the company’s Core mission and KPIs.

Related to sequence, strategic plans and operational processes are generally first developed, executed, and then measured in order for learning and improvement to occur. Reviewing actual performance relative to initial plan and intended outcomes (in addition to environmental influences such as competitor performance) informs the nature and direction of change. The organization can then do more of what worked, and modify what didn’t work. The needed changes may be either incremental or transformational. Both are addressed in Evolve.

4. Evolve

Completing the circuit in the upper right quadrant, we begin and end with a strategic ‘change the business’ focus, now with a relationship orientation. Whereas Engage addressed understanding customer/stakeholder needs and expectations, as well as building collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships, Evolve inspires and transforms. Here, the leader skill set moves from engaging to influencing others toward a shared vision; challenging the status quo and leading change, as well as developing others while demonstrating your own adaptability and continuous development. At an organization level, evolving requires effective systems for workforce and leader development, collecting and transferring knowledge, performance improvement, and innovation. When fully integrated, these skills and systems collectively and directly target advancement of the organization’s Core, maximizing long-term competitiveness and minimizing random acts of improvement.

As a final word on sequence, even though Evolve appears last in the Leadership System flow, the open arrows and adjoining boxes indicate there is always an element of fluidity between the 4Es. While evolution and revolution (incremental improvement and transformational innovation) often follow execution as a result of intentional learning, revolutionary change can also precipitate it. This may especially be the case in high tech organizations or high-disruption industries. For example, not only should strategic direction be based on known needs of your target customers (via Engage), but also on potential solutions to problems they aren’t even aware exist yet (Evolve). Treat the arrows as a general guide, while recognizing the fluid nature of the four essential elements. Address all elements, in the sequence that works best for your organization.

Implementation & Summary

Putting It In Place

The purpose of this article was to simplify executive success and make it systematically achievable – by integrating and distilling two historically distinct fields down to the most critical elements and using those elements to offer a single framework for leadership and organizational excellence. Got it. Now at this point you might be wondering where to begin – you think the model makes sense, you like that it boils the ocean down to four essential elements (plus a core that connects everything together)… but how do you get it off paper and into your organization to start achieving higher levels of performance? The following three steps will get you on your way:

Step 1 – Assess & Prioritize

Assess your current core, leadership skills, and organizational systems to identify strengths (gifts) and opportunities for improvement (gaps). Once assessed, identify and prioritize the key gifts and gaps most directly influencing your present and desired performance. Engage relevant individuals and groups in this process.

Step 2 – Develop

Every organization will look a little different based on the assessment and resulting set of priorities. It’s therefore important to create a targeted development plan focused just on what’s needed, and when it’s needed, to advance essential gifts and address key gaps. Use this plan to establish the direction for accelerating your leadership and organizational success.

Step 3 – Deploy & Reassess

When the first two steps have been done well, you will see clear value in the development plan. You will also be able to see this is not ‘add-on’ work, but rather the ‘new normal’ for how work gets done… more effectively. Now take disciplined action to implement your prioritized core, skills and systems, measure their performance, and modify as needed (i.e. execute and evolve).

It’s likely you picked up the parallel between these steps and those of the overall Leadership System. They follow the same sequence and, as a result, this becomes your first cycle. Think of the Leadership System as an annual cadence. Through subsequent cycles, the organization systematically addresses how it both runs and changes the business, while balancing both task and relationship. As an added bonus, routinely covering the four essential elements protects you from the most common performance-busters described below.

Putting It In Perspective

When working with clients, I see three common reasons for why their performance is not where they want it to be: they are often either doing the Wrong Things, doing things the Wrong Way, and/or doing things the Same Way. The Core+4 model address each of these performance-busters:

By effectively defining and aligning an organization’s Core, Established Direction, and Engaged customers/stakeholders, leaders create clarity around the ‘Right Things’ and can make decisions and take action

By Executing on strategic plans (changing the business) and operational processes (running the business), as well as measuring and learning from the approaches and actions taken, the organization identifies what is and isn’t working so it can focus on doing things the ‘Right Way’.

By intentionally Evolving its people, strategic plans, and operational processes through incremental and/or transformational change, the organization recognizes how to do things the ‘Next Way’ and is therefore not only able to improve its performance but also adjust more rapidly to a changing environment and competitive.

Put a big mark in your win column as the Leadership System automagically replaces the three performance-busters with what’s needed for performance breakthroughs: doing the Right Things the Right Way and the Next Way to achieve short-term success and long-term sustainability.

Based on science and designed for practical use, the Core+4 Leadership System streamlines your path to high performance. It provides your executive team a single, integrated “how we do our work” approach built around the leadership skills and organizational systems necessary for success.