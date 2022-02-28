$0.00 Cart

A LIVE, ONLINE EVENT

Strategic C-Suite Forum

Tackle talent, technology and transformation from the top

June 14, 2022

10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Think bigger.

Can you reimagine your vision to attack the businesses you should be in—versus the businesses you’re in today?

Make people matter.

How do the best companies in the world align their HR function to create more meaningful goals — and build actual value?

Sharpen your finances.

How do masters of capital allocation seize opportunities by deploying resources with more intelligence and precision?

Attack tech.

How can technology changes open new worlds to your operation?

In this lightning-quick, customer-centric era, business plans age overnight, and yesterday’s assumptions are today’s trap doors. Continuous recalibration isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s the essential skill for your leadership team. You can’t afford anything less than excellence.

We’re convening an exclusive meeting of future-minded, mid-market C-Suite executives and strategy experts with one goal in mind: To ensure you’re prepared to capture the rich pool of opportunities in the decade to come.

Pressure test your strategy.

You’ll work with experts and peers to test assumptions and develop scenario plans to protect your organization from costly deployments.

Get out of your silos.

Collaborate across business units to tackle your organization’s biggest growth opportunities.

Leverage your peers’ experiences.

Learn how others are solving your same workforce, customer and technology challenges. Tracks available for CEO, CFO, CIO and CHRO.

Drive Change.

Take away new ideas that will help your organization implement and sustain change.

Ed Bastian

CEO, Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian has seen it all, leading his team from the brink of bankruptcy 15 years ago to the top of its industry. From labor shortages to supply chain snarls, worker safety issues to inflation, Bastian will share how he and his C-Suite team have executed a powerful story of redemption and purpose after the Covid crisis took the company’s revenue down to 5% in 30 days.

All times Eastern. 15 minute breaks incorporated throughout schedule.

Peer Group Discussion Topics May Include:

  • How to use M&A to Get Out of Bad Businesses and into Good Ones
  • Building Transformation-Ready Workforces
  • Creating a Customer-focused Culture
  • Overcoming the Innovation Readiness Gap
  • Product Portfolio Analysis – Making Decisions on Market Entry and Exit
  • Developing Leaders who are Value Creators and Game Changers
  • Managing the Hybrid Workforce – Employee Engagement
  • Evolving the Role of the IT Organization
  • Funding Digitalization
  • The Great Resignation – How to Retain Your Top Performers

Ticket purchase provides access to the live event and session recordings on-demand for 30 days.

