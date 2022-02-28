Strategic C-Suite Forum

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian has seen it all, leading his team from the brink of bankruptcy 15 years ago to the top of its industry. From labor shortages to supply chain snarls, worker safety issues to inflation, Bastian will share how he and his C-Suite team have executed a powerful story of redemption and purpose after the Covid crisis took the company’s revenue down to 5% in 30 days.
All times Eastern. 15 minute breaks incorporated throughout schedule.
Participants will be divided into peer groups based on their C-Suite role to dive deeper into strategic issues.
Ticket purchase provides access to the live event and session recordings on-demand for 30 days.
