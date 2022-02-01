VISION 2030: Preparing for the Future of Work, the Workforce and Workplaces

Savvy business leaders know the current pandemic crisis is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine their talent strategy for the coming decade. But to make the most of the current disruption and gain competitive advantage over slower-moving rivals, you need to know where things are headed. Join Chief Executive Group on Thursday, March 10, 1:00 – 1:50 pm ET, to get a glimpse into what’s next, as VISION by Protiviti and the University of Oxford unveil the exclusive findings of their global CEO survey on Work, 2030.
In this highly-interactive, fast-paced briefing tailored for busy senior executives, we’ll will uncover what business leaders around the world say are the essential long-term strategies for technology, talent, culture, collaboration, jobs and the office with the team of Oxford professors who conducted the research.
Bring your most critical questions, as we re-imagine the future of work, the workforce and workplaces in 2030 and beyond.
Dr. David Howard is the Director of Studies, Sustainable Urban Development Program, University of Oxford and a Fellow of Kellogg College, Oxford, which promotes lifelong learning for those with professional and personal interests in urban development. David is also Co-Director of the Global Centre on Healthcare and Urbanization at Kellogg College, which hosts public debates and promotes research on key urban issues with the aim to provoke discussion and constructive action, linking current best practice in related areas of research. He is a member of the Management Committee for the Latin American Centre at the University of Oxford, a CNRS Research Associate at Université Bordeaux, and Chair of the David Nicholls Memorial Trust. He was previously a Senior Lecturer in the School of GeoSciences at the University of Edinburgh, following postdoctoral research at the University of Oxford, the City University of New York and the University of Melbourne.
Peter Richardson is Managing Director and Architect for the Future of Work at Protiviti. Richardson leads Protiviti’s focus on the future of work globally. In helping clients face the future with confidence in an ever more dynamic world, he emphasizes rebuilding the operating model and future of work engine by empowering teams, equipping them to contribute fully in a hybrid environment and developing an underpinning culture. Richardson is a specialist in change management and operational transformation. He takes a particular interest in the people dimension and specializes in behavioral risk and culture change, as well as in large scale program delivery and program assurance. Prior to joining Protiviti in 2011, he spent 25 years as a consultant to the financial services industry including leadership roles in the UK and Europe.
Joe Kornik is Director of Brand Publishing at Protiviti, a management consulting firm, as well as Editor-in-Chief of VISION by Protiviti, a global content resource exploring big, transformational topics that will alter business over the next decade and beyond. Written for the C-suite and boardroom executives worldwide, VISION by Protiviti is a platform for innovative ideas and diverse perspectives from big thinkers, academics and global business leaders. Previously, Kornik was the Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of Consulting Magazine, as well as the Director of Recognition Events for ALM, Consulting’s parent company. He has also served as Editor-in-Chief of several business-to-business publications, including the Nielsen Company’s Training Magazine, Sales & Marketing Magazine and Incentive Magazine.
