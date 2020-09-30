Why It’s So Critical to Engage Your Customers During Social Distancing

Keeping customers happy has never been more important, and, at a time when we have to keep our customers at arm’s length, one of the best ways to do that is to engage with them across multiple platforms and communication channels.

When faced with frustrated customers, for example, Virgin Atlantic communicates across social media, email and other channels to find a personalized solution. This omnichannel approach helps the airline quickly resolve issues and keep customer satisfaction high.

Done well, omnichannel marketing delivers a consistent brand experience customized to each individual — which is precisely what consumers want during this time of limited in-person engagement. Ultimately, omnichannel allows us to build lasting relationships with customers. And those relationships are incredibly valuable considering that omnichannel customers spend 50% to 300% more than traditional shoppers. In that way, omnichannel does what all brands aim to do: attract, engage and convert customers.

Chances are, your marketing department has some kind of omnichannel approach. Ask your marketing team the following questions to make sure your efforts are on track to improving the customer experience:

1. Are we collecting the right personalized data? Omnichannel marketing uses customer data to deliver a consistent and customized experience across channels. But your marketing team may not have enough data, the right kinds of data or adequate data integration to make the omnichannel experience truly seamless. Explore what kind of data your marketing team has and what data it needs from other departments. Then consider how to integrate that data into one place to make it accessible to all groups (e.g., sales, customer service, etc.).

2. Are the resources readily available for our customers? Omnichannel marketing should make life easier for customers, ensuring they don’t have to hunt for the products, information or services they need. Your marketing department should explore how and to what extent it will upgrade the customer experience. Australian energy retailer Lumo Energy, for example, used omnichannel marketing — synthesized across radio, TV and digital — to inform customers about deals on electricity and gas, which led to a wave of new customers compelled by the accessible and engaging message.

3. How aggressively should we reallocate resources to digital channels? Even before the coronavirus pandemic, consumers were spending more time online. As the internet becomes the primary way people shop, it will also become the centerpiece of the omnichannel experience. Therefore, encourage your marketing team to build out digital channels and online capabilities for the long term. This investment will pay off, especially since 60% of B2B marketers said their customers spend more — and often turn into long-time patrons — when they get an omnichannel experience.

Consumers have never depended more on brands than they do now. This is an unprecedented opportunity to redefine the customer experience and connect with new consumers, but that hinges on your omnichannel presence and customized messaging. When in-person contact with customers is limited, you must engage them elsewhere.