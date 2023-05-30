2023

Women in Leadership

Series

Female Leaders Empowering Female Voices

Four Impactful Sessions to Elevate Women Leaders

  • July 25
  • September 27
  • November 9
  • December 14

Presented by CXO Network of Women, a Chief Executive Group Community

The challenges women in leadership roles face can be daunting, but female leaders are uniquely positioned to make a positive impact, inspire change and pave the way for future generations.

In this 4-part series, highly accomplished women will offer authentic, pragmatic solutions to the challenges and opportunities unique to being a female in the C-suite, benefiting from one another’s collective experiences. 

The series aims to create an open dialogue for all C-suite executives to have honest discussions about the female leadership experience to help build a gender-balanced future. Everyone will benefit from being a part of this conversation.

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Shellye Archambeau

Author, Unapologetically Ambitious; Board Member, Verizon; Former CEO

Gail McGovern

President & CEO, American Red Cross; Board Member, DTE Energy and PayPal

Mandy Hickson

Former Royal Air Force Fast-Jet Pilot; Author, An Officer, Not a Gentleman

General Lori Robinson

Former Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, Air Force

Kim Ryan

CEO, Hillenbrand

Sandra Stern

Vice Chairman, Lionsgate

Registration Options

WHY ATTEND

Countless women have left their mark on corporate America, but a woman’s journey up the corporate ladder remains an arduous one. As of January 2023, only 10.6% of Fortune 500 companies are run by female CEOs. But this also presents a tremendous opportunity for female leaders to develop critical skills that will benefit them in both their personal and professional life. 

Join this unique series to learn how to:

Increase your influence in important business conversations

Harness your ambition and become unapologetically confident in yourself

Overcome the illusion of imposter syndrome

Create boundaries to achieve healthy work-life integration

Show up as the best version of yourself at work and at home

Hone your emotional intelligence to be a better leader

SERIES DETAILS

July 25

Challenging the Status Quo

What do women who’ve broken the glass ceiling have in common? This session will dive into the characteristics of ambitious women and share tried-and-true habits you can implement to cultivate success.
SEPT. 27

Taking Smart Risks

Psychology indicates that many women have innate risk avoidance tendencies. This session will teach you how to make decisions under pressure, embrace risk and execute bold ideas.
NOV. 9

Finding Balance in Work & Life

Let’s be truthful—something is always out of balance. This session will help you find the equilibrium at work (just say “No”) and develop a mindset to handle the persistent pull to meet everyone else’s needs.
DEC. 14

Embracing Change & The Power of EQ

What’s the secret to change management—for yourself and the teams you lead? Emotional intelligence. This session will help you develop and use the four capacities of EQ: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management.
TICKET OPTIONS

Purchase a single event ticket OR signup for the entire series

Recommended
Event series bundle
Access the entire 4-part series
$995$795
  • Livestream and Q&A for all 4 events

  • Peer roundtable invitations

  • On-demand access to all event recordings

Single Event Ticket
Register for one event in the series
$395$295
  • Livestream and Q&A for chosen event

  • Peer roundtable invitation

  • On-demand access to session recording

  • July 25
  • 11:00 - 1:30 pm ET

Challenging the Status Quo

Motivated women are everywhere. But many female leaders often don’t give themselves permission to strive for the very top. In October 2022, KPMG polled 750 high-performing executive women who are one or two career steps away from the C-suite and found that 75% have experienced imposter syndrome in their careers. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, actress Natalie Portman, revered author Maya Angelou, former first lady Michelle Obama, and many others, have all reported suffering from impostor syndrome. This session will dive into the common characteristics of ambitious women and share tried-and-true habits you can implement to cultivate success. We’ll help you overcome imposter syndrome and offer pragmatic tools to be a powerful voice in the C-Suite and boardroom.

FEATURING

Shellye Archambeau

Author, Unapologetically Ambitious; Board Member, Verizon; Former CEO

Sandra Stern

Vice Chairman, Lionsgate

  • September 27
  • 11:00 - 1:30 pm ET

Taking Smart Risks

Taking a risk is “exposing oneself to the possibility of loss or injury in the hopes of achieving a gain or reward.”

Research indicates that women are perceived to be more risk averse. That means women are at a disadvantage when it comes to getting support for risk-taking. Risk-taking role models of both genders are important in an increasingly complex world. Because smart, well-considered risk-taking is essential to our growth, and to exponential success, strong performance and leadership, we need to view risks as opportunities for learning and growth rather than potential failures.

Growth and comfort don’t co-exist, we have to be ok with discomfort. This session will help you learn how to embrace risk and execute bold ideas.

FEATURING

Mandy Hickson

Former Royal Air Force Fast-Jet Pilot; Author, An Officer, Not a Gentleman

Kim Ryan

CEO, Hillenbrand

  • November 9
  • 11:00 - 1:30 pm ET

Finding Balance in Work & Life

Let’s be truthful—something is always out of balance—it is difficult, albeit impossible, to have both life and work balanced. But many of the most successful female leaders have found a way to manage a demanding career while prioritizing their family and personal well-being. You have work, and you have life – you shouldn’t sacrifice one for the other. This session will help you find the equilibrium and develop a mindset to handle the persistent pull to meet everyone else’s needs.

FEATURING

General Lori Robinson

Former Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, Air Force

Linda Babcock

Author, The No Club and Women Don’t Ask: Negotiation and the Gender Divide

  • December 14
  • 11:00 - 1:30 pm ET

Embracing Change & The Power of EQ

What’s the secret to change management—for yourself and the teams you lead? Emotional intelligence. The most gifted leaders manage the mood of their organizations with a keen awareness of emotional intelligence. But knowing what EQ is and knowing how to use it to improve your life are two very different things. This session will help you develop and use the four capacities of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management.

FEATURING

Gail McGovern

President and CEO, American Red Cross; Board Member, DTE Energy and PayPal

