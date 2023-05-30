Presented by CXO Network of Women, a Chief Executive Group Community
The challenges women in leadership roles face can be daunting, but female leaders are uniquely positioned to make a positive impact, inspire change and pave the way for future generations.
In this 4-part series, highly accomplished women will offer authentic, pragmatic solutions to the challenges and opportunities unique to being a female in the C-suite, benefiting from one another’s collective experiences.
The series aims to create an open dialogue for all C-suite executives to have honest discussions about the female leadership experience to help build a gender-balanced future. Everyone will benefit from being a part of this conversation.
Author, Unapologetically Ambitious; Board Member, Verizon; Former CEO
President & CEO, American Red Cross; Board Member, DTE Energy and PayPal
Former Royal Air Force Fast-Jet Pilot; Author, An Officer, Not a Gentleman
Former Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, Air Force
CEO, Hillenbrand
Vice Chairman, Lionsgate
Countless women have left their mark on corporate America, but a woman’s journey up the corporate ladder remains an arduous one. As of January 2023, only 10.6% of Fortune 500 companies are run by female CEOs. But this also presents a tremendous opportunity for female leaders to develop critical skills that will benefit them in both their personal and professional life.
Purchase a single event ticket OR signup for the entire series
Author, Unapologetically Ambitious; Board Member, Verizon; Former CEO
Vice Chairman, Lionsgate
Former Royal Air Force Fast-Jet Pilot; Author, An Officer, Not a Gentleman
CEO, Hillenbrand
Former Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, Air Force
Author, The No Club and Women Don’t Ask: Negotiation and the Gender Divide
President and CEO, American Red Cross; Board Member, DTE Energy and PayPal
Purchase a single event ticket OR signup for the entire series
0
1:00 - 5:00 pm
We are in a period of rapid change. Customer needs, technologies, competitors and internal capabilities require companies to review and update their strategies for the new realities. In this workshop, strategy experts Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison will show you a systematic approach to strategic planning to help you refine or redefine your business strategy and approach including:
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
Limited space available.
10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.