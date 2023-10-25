A Chief Executive Group Conference

Talent Summit

Build a Future-Ready Organization with Time-Tested Strategies

  • April 10-12, 2024
  • West Point, New York
In today's ever-evolving workplace, leaders are grappling with rapid change. From new ways of working and different workforce models to the challenge of finding and keeping great employees, the modern landscape demands proactive, insightful talent strategies.

Go behind the gates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to engage with an esteemed roster of decorated Military Generals, global business influencers, and passionate talent leaders – and return to your organization with profound, actionable strategies to foster more engaged employees, build resilient teams, and enhance your corporate culture.

Chief Executive Group’s 2024 Talent Summit at West Point will bring together the perfect blend of time-tested military strategies and modern corporate practices to help you lead your organization to unparalleled heights.

Why this is a “Must-Attend” Retreat:

Learn from History

Draw inspiration from eminent figures like George Washington and learn invaluable lessons in leadership from the American Revolutionary War that can be applied in contemporary corporate scenarios.

Find and Keep the Best Talent

Garner insights from both the U.S. Army and seasoned CEOs to attract, develop, and retain exceptional talent amidst stiff competition.

Prepare for Tomorrow’s Challenges

Delve into emerging workforce trends, understand the technological and workplace shifts, and prepare for the nuanced needs of multigenerational employees.

Craft a Resilient Culture

Learn the art of building a robust organizational culture that remains unyielding in the face of challenges and change.

Leverage Unparalleled Experiential Sessions

Glean leadership lessons through integrated, experiential and team building exercises that engage and directly reinforce the core principles of strategy, communication, trust and more.

Network and Build Important Relationships

Connect with other leaders, share experiences, and learn together. Benefit from group discussions, interactive activities, and teamwork sessions.

UNRIVALED ADVICE FROM WORLD-CLASS LEADERS

Headshot of General (Ret.) Joe Martin

General (Ret) Joe Martin

A 1986 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and commissioned Armor Officer, General (Ret.) Martin most recently served as the 37th Vice Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army.

Headshot of Rich Gross

Brigadier General (Ret) Rich Gross

Brig. Gen. (Ret) Rich Gross served more than 30 years in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer and judge advocate, including multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Colonel Pilar McDermott, Ph.D.

Colonel McDermott is a soldier-scholar who served in a variety of command and staff positions, stateside and overseas, during her 27-year Army career.

Major General William Rapp, Ph.D.

Major General Rapp served in combat during the Gulf War, Iraq War and in Afghanistan. His service history also included a stint as Commandant of the Army War College.

Elevate your leadership prowess by intertwining time-tested military principles with modern corporate wisdom. Reserve your spot to embark on this enlightening journey.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, April 11

  8:00 am - 8:00 pm
  • Opening Keynote: Leading in a Complex and Ever-Changing World with General (Ret.) Joe Martin
  • CEO Panel
  • Peer-to-Peer Roundtables
  • More General Sessions TBA

Friday, April 12

  6:15 am - Noon
  • Applied Workshop: Courageous Conversations – Enhancing Influence and Driving Accountability with Brigadier General (Ret) Rich Gross
  • More General Sessions TBA

Wednesday, April 10

  1:30 - 7:30 pm
  • Optional Urban Orienteering Activity *Limited to 35 participants

Thursday, April 11

  • 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
  • Leadership Guided Experience on the Grounds of West Point: Lessons from George Washington and the American Revolution

Friday, April 12

  • 6:15 am - Noon
  • Morning Fitness Session: Military-Style Team Training or Sunrise Walk
“I believe that the talent and leadership development are at the core of our ability to drive success in our organization. Topic is so relevant but concepts presented were on point. It was very thought-provoking.”
- David Martin, Titan International
“Excellent speakers on talent with hands-on experience + expressing proven methods and upcoming unknowns.”
- John Lackey, Fernlow  
“Outstanding program. Very applicable. Speakers were tremendous & agenda was appropriately comprehensive”
- John Tyree, Morgan Stanley
“Speakers cover the topics well, was informative and interactive. The West Point influence is special.”
- Gary Metcalf, Peckham Industries
EXPERIENCE WEST POINT

Held on the hallowed grounds of West Point, the Talent Summit will provide you with the chance to explore where some of the United States’ greatest leaders once walked.

Pre-Conference Add-On
Experiential Session: Urban Orienteering

We invite you to join fellow attendees to conquer an adaptation of a U.S. Army Orienteering exercise. This exercise forces participants to examine the effectiveness of their communication under volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) situations. Participants will make decisions with incomplete information; plan for and execute contingencies on short notice; and effectively manage risk.

*Limited to 35 participants

Experiential Session: Guided Experience
Lessons from George Washington and the American Revolution

During a walking tour of the West Point Campus, we’ll see historic sites and monuments while learning leadership lessons from the American Revolution and historic West Point leaders and Academy graduates. The campus tour will leave you inspired and armed with leadership principles you can apply directly into your own organization.

Optional Add-On
Experiential Session: Military-Style Team Training OR Sunrise Walk

Thayer’s Military-Style Team Training session is focused on team dynamics, camaraderie, and fun. It is designed for a wide range of physical fitness levels, and includes activities such as stretching, light calisthenics, strengthening/toning, and cardiovascular exercises. Modeling military workouts, this team activity is challenging and fun. Alternatively you’ll have the choice of a lighter physical activity with a group walk along the Hudson River.

The Historic Thayer Hotel

Perched on a hilltop in Upstate New York, with commanding views of the Hudson River and the United States Military Academy at West Point, The Thayer Hotel is a national historic treasure, visited by past US Presidents, international leaders, and celebrities alike.

Located on the hallowed grounds of the Academy, this breathtakingly beautiful West Point hotel lodging is like no other in the world. Come discover a captivating blend of over 200 years of military history with a full array of modern comforts and amenities. Experience this landmark among Hudson Valley hotels, a true monument to impeccable style and service.

REGISTRATION

Individual
Standard Registration
$2,995$2,195Rate through Dec. 22
Team of 2
Group Registration
$4,495$3,295Rate through Dec. 22
Rate Schedule

Add-on Urban Orienteering Session – $275

This exciting and highly interactive outdoor experiential combines the challenges of understanding an unfamiliar environment with a constantly developing scenario. Participants will work to conquer an adaptation of a U.S. Army Orienteering exercise. This exercise forces participants to examine the effectiveness of their communication under volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) situations. Participants will make decisions with incomplete information; plan for and execute contingencies on short notice; and effectively manage risk. Participants will practice specific leadership toolkit items to improve communication between team members and navigate VUCA.

  • Experience the need for adaptive leadership and effective communication when operating in a VUCA environment
  • Operate in varying roles to emphasize the value of succession planning, and how every team member helps provide input for overall situational awareness.
  • Apply Army principles of “Mission First, People Always” and “leaving no person behind”
  • Apply the Army’s After-Action Review process in a 4-level structure
  • Explore direct applications between the orienteering event and their

