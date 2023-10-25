Talent Summit

This exciting and highly interactive outdoor experiential combines the challenges of understanding an unfamiliar environment with a constantly developing scenario. Participants will work to conquer an adaptation of a U.S. Army Orienteering exercise. This exercise forces participants to examine the effectiveness of their communication under volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) situations. Participants will make decisions with incomplete information; plan for and execute contingencies on short notice; and effectively manage risk. Participants will practice specific leadership toolkit items to improve communication between team members and navigate VUCA.

Experience the need for adaptive leadership and effective communication when operating in a VUCA environment

Operate in varying roles to emphasize the value of succession planning, and how every team member helps provide input for overall situational awareness.

Apply Army principles of “Mission First, People Always” and “leaving no person behind”

Apply the Army’s After-Action Review process in a 4-level structure

Explore direct applications between the orienteering event and their