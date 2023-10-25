Go behind the gates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to engage with an esteemed roster of decorated Military Generals, global business influencers, and passionate talent leaders – and return to your organization with profound, actionable strategies to foster more engaged employees, build resilient teams, and enhance your corporate culture.
Chief Executive Group’s 2024 Talent Summit at West Point will bring together the perfect blend of time-tested military strategies and modern corporate practices to help you lead your organization to unparalleled heights.
A 1986 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and commissioned Armor Officer, General (Ret.) Martin most recently served as the 37th Vice Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army.
Brig. Gen. (Ret) Rich Gross served more than 30 years in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer and judge advocate, including multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Colonel McDermott is a soldier-scholar who served in a variety of command and staff positions, stateside and overseas, during her 27-year Army career.
Major General Rapp served in combat during the Gulf War, Iraq War and in Afghanistan. His service history also included a stint as Commandant of the Army War College.
Held on the hallowed grounds of West Point, the Talent Summit will provide you with the chance to explore where some of the United States’ greatest leaders once walked.
We invite you to join fellow attendees to conquer an adaptation of a U.S. Army Orienteering exercise. This exercise forces participants to examine the effectiveness of their communication under volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) situations. Participants will make decisions with incomplete information; plan for and execute contingencies on short notice; and effectively manage risk.
*Limited to 35 participants
During a walking tour of the West Point Campus, we’ll see historic sites and monuments while learning leadership lessons from the American Revolution and historic West Point leaders and Academy graduates. The campus tour will leave you inspired and armed with leadership principles you can apply directly into your own organization.
Thayer’s Military-Style Team Training session is focused on team dynamics, camaraderie, and fun. It is designed for a wide range of physical fitness levels, and includes activities such as stretching, light calisthenics, strengthening/toning, and cardiovascular exercises. Modeling military workouts, this team activity is challenging and fun. Alternatively you’ll have the choice of a lighter physical activity with a group walk along the Hudson River.
Perched on a hilltop in Upstate New York, with commanding views of the Hudson River and the United States Military Academy at West Point, The Thayer Hotel is a national historic treasure, visited by past US Presidents, international leaders, and celebrities alike.
Located on the hallowed grounds of the Academy, this breathtakingly beautiful West Point hotel lodging is like no other in the world. Come discover a captivating blend of over 200 years of military history with a full array of modern comforts and amenities. Experience this landmark among Hudson Valley hotels, a true monument to impeccable style and service.
This exciting and highly interactive outdoor experiential combines the challenges of understanding an unfamiliar environment with a constantly developing scenario. Participants will work to conquer an adaptation of a U.S. Army Orienteering exercise. This exercise forces participants to examine the effectiveness of their communication under volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) situations. Participants will make decisions with incomplete information; plan for and execute contingencies on short notice; and effectively manage risk. Participants will practice specific leadership toolkit items to improve communication between team members and navigate VUCA.
1:00 - 5:00 pm
Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process
Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:
Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns. They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning. Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process. This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented. If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form. The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
Limited space available.
10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.