No technology since the dawn of the Internet itself has sparked more interest, excitement or, for business leaders, confusion, than Large Language Models and Generative AI—the power behind systems like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Dall-e and others.
These new tools promise revolutionary new ways of doing business, interacting with customers, creating content and much more. Those that understand how to put this technology to use will likely build an unsurmountable competitive edge over those who do not.
But to get there, you need more than hype: You need a strategy. What can these programs really do for you—today? How are they already working inside of businesses? What’s the best way to deploy them to maximize your advantage? What is the most cutting-edge thinking about how to use them? And how do they actually work?
We’ll help you with all of this and more in an exclusive Chief Executive Group Masterclass on June 26. Two of the world’s foremost experts on the practical deployment of artificial intelligence in a business setting will join us to help you understand both the potential and the pragmatic for these game-changing technologies. They’ll go beyond the basics, take your most detailed questions and help you get way ahead of the curve—fast.
Rashida Hodge is a technologist and executive leader at the forefront of AI and emerging technologies changing how businesses operate. Throughout her career, she has been focused on delivering complex technology solutions from research to commercialization, at scale. Rashida’s differentiated leadership approach is grounded in her ability to connect deeply with teams and clients; and inspire innovation and new ways of thinking. Currently she leads the Data and AI Customer Success Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft accelerating data-driven digital transformation for customers through a differentiated and connected customer experience.
Tom Davenport is the President’s Distinguished Professor of Information Technology and Management at Babson College, the co-founder of the International Institute for Analytics, a Fellow of the MIT Initiative for the Digital Economy, and a Senior Advisor to Deloitte Analytics.
One of Harvard Business Review’s most frequently published authors, Tom has been at the forefront of the Process Innovation, Knowledge Management, and Analytics and Big Data movements. He pioneered the concept of “competing on analytics” with his 2006 Harvard Business Review article and his 2007 book by the same name.
Since then, he has continued to provide cutting-edge insights on how companies can use analytics and big data to their advantage, and then on artificial intelligence. Tom’s book, co-authored with Julia Kirby, Only Humans Need Apply: Winners and Losers in the Age of Smart Machines offers tangible tools for individuals who need to work with cognitive technologies and in his latest book, The AI Advantage: How to Put the Artificial Intelligence Revolution to Work, he provides a guide to using artificial technologies in business. You can read a review of The AI Advantage on MIT Press.
One of his articles is also in the new 10 Must Reads on AI, Analytics, and the New Machine Age. He has also been named one of the top three business/technology analysts in the world, one of the 100 most influential people in the IT industry, and one of the world’s top 50 business school professors by Fortune magazine.