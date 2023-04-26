No technology since the dawn of the Internet itself has sparked more interest, excitement or, for business leaders, confusion, than Large Language Models and Generative AI—the power behind systems like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Dall-e and others.

These new tools promise revolutionary new ways of doing business, interacting with customers, creating content and much more. Those that understand how to put this technology to use will likely build an unsurmountable competitive edge over those who do not.

But to get there, you need more than hype: You need a strategy. What can these programs really do for you—today? How are they already working inside of businesses? What’s the best way to deploy them to maximize your advantage? What is the most cutting-edge thinking about how to use them? And how do they actually work?