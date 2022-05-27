In his New York Times bestsellers Triggers and What Got You Here, Won’t Get You There, world-renowned executive coach Marshall Goldsmith helped CEOs and other leaders identify the psychological and environmental roadblocks that prevent us from achieving our best performance.

Now, in this Chief Executive Group Exclusive Event, based on his new bestseller The Earned Life (Currency, 2022), Goldsmith goes deeper, laying out a powerful roadmap for developing a habit of connecting ourselves—and those around us—to something greater that will last a lifetime.