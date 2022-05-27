In his New York Times bestsellers Triggers and What Got You Here, Won’t Get You There, world-renowned executive coach Marshall Goldsmith helped CEOs and other leaders identify the psychological and environmental roadblocks that prevent us from achieving our best performance.
Now, in this Chief Executive Group Exclusive Event, based on his new bestseller The Earned Life (Currency, 2022), Goldsmith goes deeper, laying out a powerful roadmap for developing a habit of connecting ourselves—and those around us—to something greater that will last a lifetime.
His coaching of more than 200 CEOs and their management teams has enabled him to deeply understand how successful people make decisions and how certain behavioral changes can help them avoid pitfalls on the way to successful careers and lives.
Goldsmith uncovers the source of today’s existential crisis: regret, stemming from choices that irrevocably alter our lives, reroute our destinies, and haunt our memories—particularly timely themes as the pandemic and Great Resignation inspire people to seek meaning in their lives, get unstuck and make changes.
