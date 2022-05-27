REGISTER
$0.00 Cart

A Chief Executive Exclusive Masterclass

Lead Better, Live Better

Featuring Bestselling Author and World-renowned CEO Coach Marshall Goldsmith

July 19, 2022 | 1:00 – 4:00 pm ET

A Live, Online Event For CEOs and Leadership Teams

REGISTER

In his New York Times bestsellers Triggers and What Got You Here, Won’t Get You There, world-renowned executive coach Marshall Goldsmith helped CEOs and other leaders identify the psychological and environmental roadblocks that prevent us from achieving our best performance. 

Now, in this Chief Executive Group Exclusive Event, based on his new bestseller The Earned Life (Currency, 2022), Goldsmith goes deeper, laying out a powerful roadmap for developing a habit of connecting ourselves—and those around us—to something greater that will last a lifetime. 

Goldsmith will share a practical framework to shed the obstacles that prevent us from creating fulfilling lives:

Close the gap between what you plan to achieve and what you actually get done, even in a world full of inescapable unfairness and curveballs

Live an earned life too fulfilling to dwell on the “what ifs.”

Understand and beat the behavioral roadblocks that ensnare you and keep you from making the changes you want to make

Develop deeper, more powerful connections with others around you, from your teams to your family

Bring more long-lasting, deeper satisfaction into nearly every aspect of your life

His coaching of more than 200 CEOs and their management teams has enabled him to deeply understand how successful people make decisions and how certain behavioral changes can help them avoid pitfalls on the way to successful careers and lives.  

Goldsmith uncovers the source of today’s existential crisis: regret, stemming from choices that irrevocably alter our lives, reroute our destinies, and haunt our memories—particularly timely themes as the pandemic and Great Resignation inspire people to seek meaning in their lives, get unstuck and make changes.

Praise for Marshall Goldsmith and The Earned Life:

“The essence of Marshall’s coaching is in his dedication to his purpose, which is to help his clients, find happiness and fulfillment—and to be better for themselves and the people they lead. And now, he’s broadening the scope beyond his clients to everyone who reads this book. What a gift—to help us become the people that we want to be and to live a fulfilled life with no regrets. Thank you, Marshall—The Earned Life  rocks!”
Alan MulallyFormer CEO, Ford Motor Company; Chief Executive’s CEO of the Year 
“Through his wonderful coaching, Marshall has helped me become a better leader and a happier person. Perhaps the most profound impact he has had on me is helping me learn to embrace feedback to make positive change. In The Earned Life, the world’s most admired coach shares some of his most valuable insights into creating a fulfilling life.”
Hubert JolyFormer CEO of Best Buy, Harvard Business Review’s Best-Performing CEOs of the World
“I have had the distinct pleasure to know and work with Marshall Goldsmith for more than 10 years, and during this time, I have yet to find someone who is more focused, practical, or dedicated to their work…. Marshall has the unique ability to speak with me for five minutes and provide thought-provoking insights on how to lead and grow while also keeping me centered on what is important. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as Pfizer continues to play a critical role in helping protect and save lives, I have leaned on Marshall even more. He is a wonderful author, educator, coach, and friend.”
Albert BourlaCEO, Pfizer
Previous
Next

Choose your ticket type

Ticket purchase provides access to the live event and recording on-demand.

Individual

Single pass
$695
$ 495 Early rate expires June 24
  •  
REGISTER

Small Group

For teams up to 5
$1695
$ 1495 Early rate expires June 24
  •  
REGISTER

Large Group

For teams up to 10
$2395
$ 2195 Early rate expires June 24
  •  
REGISTER

CONTACT US

JOIN OUR EMAIL COMMUNITY

Get insights and analysis from top leaders on the latest issues and trends impacting CEOs.

© 2022 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive Group | Privacy Policy