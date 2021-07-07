$0.00 Cart

PE-BACKED CEO SUMMIT

Navigating the Unique Leadership Challenges of Private Equity-Backed Companies

December 6, 2021
Nasdaq Marketsite, New York

Join your CEO peers of other PE-backed companies to establish new relationships and learn strategies to help you win in 2022 and beyond.

Discussion topics will include:

  • Working within the constraints of shortened timelines to create value
  • Building a winning M&A strategy
  • Negotiating against PE firms for your compensation
  • Navigating cultural challenges within a "flip" mentality
  • Managing the unique relationship with your PE investors
  • Determining the right exit strategy

Choose your ticket type

Virtual and In-person tickets are available.

Virtual

Online/On-Demand Only
$795
$ 595 Early Rate Expires October 1
  • Livestream of General Sessions
  • On-demand access for 30 days
  • Does not include peer roundtables
In-Person

Onsite in New York
$1995
$ 1495 Early Rate Expires October 1
  • Live event attendance
  • Meals and receptions
  • Peer Roundtables
