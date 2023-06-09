AI 360 Academy // Sales

Generative AI Bootcamp for Sales Professionals

  • August 1, 2023
  • 1:00 - 4:00 pm ET
  • Online
Revolutionize sales strategies and boost performance. Explore innovative applications of generative AI in lead generation, customer segmentation, and personalized sales pitches. Learn from industry experts who have successfully integrated generative AI into their sales processes.

SALES ACADEMY SPEAKERS

Conor Grennan

AI Advisor to Companies; Dean of Students, NYU Stern School of Business and Head of [email protected]

Tom Cheriyan

Director of Revenue Enablement, Rattle and Adjunct Prof, City College of New York

AGENDA

All times Eastern

1:00 - 2:00 pm

Discovering The AI Mindset with Conor Grennan

If you think you’re getting the most out of ChatGPT—or even really know ChatGPT—think again. Despite all you’ve read and seen, this isn’t a search engine on steroids or even a “smart computer intern.” And it isn’t just about better “prompt engineering.” This is something completely new that defies easy metaphors. Getting the most out of the generative AI revolution, no matter what field you’re in, requires a reframed way of thinking about technology that’s unlike anything that has come before.

2:00 - 3:30 pm

Live Practioner Session With Tom Cheriyan

As a proven leader and innovator in the technology sector, Tom brings to the table years of experience in intellectual property, technology, engineering, thought leadership, strategic marketing, sales and business management. No one we know has thought more deeply—or done to put generative AI into actual practice with sales—than Tom Cheriyan. He’s bringing his decades of experience training sales teams to his work with generative AI to create entirely new ways of thinking about customers, behavior, sales training and more and he’ll show you how to do it too–and how to deploy it—based on his own ongoing, pioneering work with his team at Rattle.

3:30 - 4:00 pm

Q&A and Best Ideas Exchange

Like all Chief Executive Group programs, we encourage an interactive and collaborative environment. Engage with a diverse audience of your peers from across various industries and contribute your own best ideas for utilizing generative AI within your functional area. Learn from others, gain inspiration, and foster a community of forward-thinking professionals.

ACADEMY FORMAT

Each Three-Hour Session Includes: 

Keynote: Discovering The AI Mindset

For those that make the jump, the rewards—in quality, productivity, in pure leaps of imagination—can be profound. Conor will help you get there. In this innovative and highly engaging session, one of the most influential and pragmatic thinkers about ChatGPT in the world today will help you build the right foundation—based on curiosity, wonder and respect—to flourish in a new, magic age of digital technology.

For those that make the jump, the rewards—in quality, productivity, in pure leaps of imagination—can be profound. Conor will help you get there. In this innovative and highly engaging session, one of the most influential and pragmatic thinkers about ChatGPT in the world today will help you build the right foundation—based on curiosity, wonder and respect—to flourish in a new, magic age of digital technology.

Featuring

Conor Grennan

AI Advisor to Companies; Dean of Students, NYU Stern School of Business and Head of [email protected]

Learn More About Conor

PLUS INTERACTIVE SEGMENTS:

Live Practitioner Session

Hear from functional leaders specifically in your domain of expertise who have already embarked on their generative AI journey. Gain valuable insights from their experiences, challenges, and successes as they share their firsthand accounts of implementing generative AI solutions in their departments.

Peer Exchange

Like all Chief Executive Group programs, we encourage an interactive and collaborative environment. Engage with a diverse audience of your peers from across various industries and contribute your own best ideas for utilizing generative AI within your functional area. Learn from others, gain inspiration, and foster a community of forward-thinking professionals.

Who should attend?

The AI 360 Academy for Sales session is designed exclusively for sales leaders and their teams who are eager to tap into the potential of Generative AI.

This is not about high-level strategy; this is a hands-on, roll-up-your-sleeves workshop created for doers like yourself. If you’re looking to quickly become proficient in this game-changing technology and get your teams up to speed, then this is the program for you.

Whether you’re a seasoned sales professional looking to enhance your skills or an aspiring leader eager to secure your place in the future, this AI Academy session for Sales teams is your gateway to unlocking the power of generative AI in the sales domain. Join us and embark on this exciting journey towards success!

