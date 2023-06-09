AI Advisor to Companies; Dean of Students, NYU Stern School of Business and Head of [email protected]
Director of Revenue Enablement, Rattle and Adjunct Prof, City College of New York
All times Eastern
If you think you’re getting the most out of ChatGPT—or even really know ChatGPT—think again. Despite all you’ve read and seen, this isn’t a search engine on steroids or even a “smart computer intern.” And it isn’t just about better “prompt engineering.” This is something completely new that defies easy metaphors. Getting the most out of the generative AI revolution, no matter what field you’re in, requires a reframed way of thinking about technology that’s unlike anything that has come before.
As a proven leader and innovator in the technology sector, Tom brings to the table years of experience in intellectual property, technology, engineering, thought leadership, strategic marketing, sales and business management. No one we know has thought more deeply—or done to put generative AI into actual practice with sales—than Tom Cheriyan. He’s bringing his decades of experience training sales teams to his work with generative AI to create entirely new ways of thinking about customers, behavior, sales training and more and he’ll show you how to do it too–and how to deploy it—based on his own ongoing, pioneering work with his team at Rattle.
Like all Chief Executive Group programs, we encourage an interactive and collaborative environment. Engage with a diverse audience of your peers from across various industries and contribute your own best ideas for utilizing generative AI within your functional area. Learn from others, gain inspiration, and foster a community of forward-thinking professionals.
For those that make the jump, the rewards—in quality, productivity, in pure leaps of imagination—can be profound. Conor will help you get there. In this innovative and highly engaging session, one of the most influential and pragmatic thinkers about ChatGPT in the world today will help you build the right foundation—based on curiosity, wonder and respect—to flourish in a new, magic age of digital technology.
The AI 360 Academy for Sales session is designed exclusively for sales leaders and their teams who are eager to tap into the potential of Generative AI.
This is not about high-level strategy; this is a hands-on, roll-up-your-sleeves workshop created for doers like yourself. If you’re looking to quickly become proficient in this game-changing technology and get your teams up to speed, then this is the program for you.
Whether you’re a seasoned sales professional looking to enhance your skills or an aspiring leader eager to secure your place in the future, this AI Academy session for Sales teams is your gateway to unlocking the power of generative AI in the sales domain. Join us and embark on this exciting journey towards success!
1:00 - 5:00 pm
Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process
Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:
Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns. They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning. Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process. This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented. If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form. The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
Limited space available.
10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.