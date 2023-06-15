AI Advisor to Companies; Dean of Students, NYU Stern School of Business and Head of [email protected]
Recruiting Tech and AI Expert; Managing Director of Technology Strategy & Partners, AMS; Adjunct Professor, Entrepreneurship, NYU
Human Resources Director, Innovation and Strategic Initiatives, ChenMed
All times Eastern
If you think you’re getting the most out of ChatGPT—or even really know ChatGPT—think again. Despite all you’ve read and seen, this isn’t a search engine on steroids or even a “smart computer intern.” And it isn’t just about better “prompt engineering.” This is something completely new that defies easy metaphors. Getting the most out of the generative AI revolution, no matter what field you’re in, requires a reframed way of thinking about technology that’s unlike anything that has come before.
A longtime entrepreneur, Jonathan built and sold an HR technology company and started Talent Tech Labs the leading talent technology research firm prior to joining workforce solutions firm AMS. As a strategic advisor to talent acquisition leaders and CHROs Jonathan has led the digital transformation for some of the worlds most sophisticated global organizations. He’s now pioneering ways to use ChatGPT and generative AI to create smarter, more productive HR departments, and he share what he’s learning along the way.
Stephen Lytle is at the vanguard of using AI technology in the human resources function. With over 15 years of experience in crafting and executing human resources strategies that drive organizational success and empower individuals to reach their full potential, at companies including Walmart and Target, he’s developed comprehensive people strategies, skillfully scaled start-ups and pilot initiatives, while proactively identifying and driving enterprise process improvements that yield tangible results.
Like all Chief Executive Group programs, we encourage an interactive and collaborative environment. Engage with a diverse audience of your peers from across various industries and contribute your own best ideas for utilizing generative AI within your functional area. Learn from others, gain inspiration, and foster a community of forward-thinking professionals.
For those that make the jump, the rewards—in quality, productivity, in pure leaps of imagination—can be profound. Conor will help you get there. In this innovative and highly engaging session, one of the most influential and pragmatic thinkers about ChatGPT in the world today will help you build the right foundation—based on curiosity, wonder and respect—to flourish in a new, magic age of digital technology.
The AI 360 Academy for HR session is designed exclusively for sales leaders and their teams who are eager to tap into the potential of Generative AI.
This is not about high-level strategy; this is a hands-on, roll-up-your-sleeves workshop created for doers like yourself. If you’re looking to quickly become proficient in this game-changing technology and get your teams up to speed, then this is the program for you.
Whether you’re a seasoned HR professional looking to enhance your skills or an aspiring leader eager to secure your place in the future, this AI Academy session for HR teams is your gateway to unlocking the power of generative AI in the HR domain. Join us and embark on this exciting journey towards success!
AI Advisor to Companies; Dean of Students, NYU Stern School of Business and Head of [email protected]
The Dean of MBA and Graduate Students at NYU’s Stern School of Business, Conor also founded and leads [email protected], a no-tech initiative aimed at fostering generative AI fluency in Stern’s students, faculty, and administration and has become one of the most widely-followed and respected pioneers in the emerging uses of generative AI to improve both business and society.
The New York Times bestselling author of the memoir Little Princes: One Man’s Promise to Bring Home the Lost Children of Nepal and The Hadley Academy for the Improbably Gifted (Tommy Nelson/HarperCollins, 2019), he is also Founder and President of Next Generation Nepal, a organization working to rescue trafficked children in Nepal and reunite them with their families. For that work, he was awarded the Hero of Compassion Award by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Prior to that he was a recipient of the George Russell Award for Excellence (given by George Russell, founder of Russell 2000 Index) for work on peace and reconciliation in conflict and post-war regions of Balkans (work spanning 1996-2004).
1:00 - 5:00 pm
Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process
Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:
Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns. They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning. Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process. This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented. If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form. The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.