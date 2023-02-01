Making Hybrid Work Great

America’s C-Suites are contending with the greatest labor revolution in the last two decades, a work-in-progress, living lab for how we get things done. When the pandemic shut down offices and many businesses went remote overnight, most corporate leaders—and workers—assumed the change was just a temporary fix for a world in crisis.
Accustomed to daily flexibility, work-life balance and the time saved commuting, employees have made it clear they want a more flexible work environment moving forward.
Now, many CEOs and their executive teams are grappling with how to put work back together in a way that keeps them competitive while allowing them to hold on to their talent.
Steelcase will present global research into worker attitudes and trends driving employees back to the office—and keeping them at home.
When a company with a high-performance culture goes remote, how do you make sure teams don’t lose their collective drive toward greatness? How do you set expectations for what work gets done and where? How do you think about the workplace as a community where people bond around a shared value? How do you prioritize the behaviors you want to shape—and then use the workplace as a tool do that? We’ll help you unpack these questions and more.
Attendees will divide into small groups for a facilitated discussion with an expert facilitator. Discussion topics may include:
Companies are rethinking their office space as they seek to create places where people want to linger and stay—not leave as fast as possible. Experience firsthand how to create a meaningful experience for your employees when they are in the office.
This session will dig into innovative thinking about employee engagement and inclusion as how, where, and why our work undergoes a radical transformation. Learn how to create experiences where employees can cross-functionally connect and collaborate, to drive innovation, employee engagement, higher retention, and belonging.
Concerns about hybrid work include impact on productivity, the erosion of company culture and lack of career development. But this case study will demonstrate how flexibility and a focus on achievement, balance and inclusion have been key to a successful business. Learn firsthand how a hybrid work model can create a more positive and healthy organizational culture.
Learn how to leverage hybrid work to retain productivity and collaboration—and increase it.
Better understand employees’ attitudes and what’s keeping them at home—so you can increase engagement and productivity.
Experience firsthand how offices of the future bring together the best of technology and atmosphere to support a high-performing culture.
Collaborate with fellow C-Suite executives experiencing the same transition pains to help each other tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities of a hybrid work environment.
Steelcase WorkLife Centers are designed to illustrate how space can amplify the performance of individuals, teams and enterprises.
