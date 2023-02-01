Making Hybrid Work Great

America’s C-Suites are contending with the greatest labor revolution in the last two decades, a work-in-progress, living lab for how we get things done. When the pandemic shut down offices and many businesses went remote overnight, most corporate leaders—and workers—assumed the change was just a temporary fix for a world in crisis.

Accustomed to daily flexibility, work-life balance and the time saved commuting, employees have made it clear they want a more flexible work environment moving forward.

Now, many CEOs and their executive teams are grappling with how to put work back together in a way that keeps them competitive while allowing them to hold on to their talent.