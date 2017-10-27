2017 CEO Talent Summit Presentations

Move The World Out of the Stands and onto the Playing Field

Omar Soliman, Co-Founder & CEO, College Hunks Moving Junk

 

 

 

 

 

Lessons from the Front Lines Cisco’s TA Transformation

Jill Larsen | Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Talent, Cisco

 

 

 

Engage: The Workplace of the Future

Gale Moutrey | Vice President of Global Communications, Steelcase

 

 

 

 

Changing the Conversation

Lori Trawinski, Ph.D., CFP ® | Director, Financial Security Team, AARP Public Policy Institute

 

 

 

 

10 Key Recruiting Trends for 2018 and Beyond

Tony Lee | Vice President of Editorial, SHRM

 

 

 

 

White Paper:

Disrupt Aging in the Workforce

AARP

Chief Executive
http://www.chiefexecutive.net
