CEO2CEO Summit

December 7, 2017

Apella at Alexandria Center

New York, NY

Leading change: Growth | Innovation | Talent | Tech

In times of powerful change and disruption, why do some CEOs thrive while others stumble? Why do some leaders find opportunity in chaos while others succumb to it?

At the 2017 CEO2CEO summit, you’ll meet some of the most successful chief executives of our era, from organizations including Nasdaq, SAP and many others, leaders who have mastered our turbulent times to speed growth and foster innovation. These high-performance executives will help hone your plans for growth and inspire new ways of thinking about the challenges you face today.

This intensive single-day event is tailored to busy chief executives looking to meet and share knowledge with C-Level peers from across industries and across the nation. Intimate and interactive, you’ll come away with new insights and new relationships that will help you avoid mistakes and find new opportunity in the midst of change.

REGISTER NOW

5th Annual Smart Manufacturing Summit

June 6-7, 2018

Columbus Ohio

Co-hosted by Honda USA

The 2018 Smart Manufacturing Summit is the premier event to discuss the strategies, tactics and opportunities for success with the best minds in manufacturing. Your takeaways will include insights for improving operating efficiency, increasing agility, enhancing quality, improving global competitiveness, recruiting better talent and more.

It includes a tour of a Honda facility and a keynote by a Honda USA executive.

REGISTER NOW

2018 Leadership Summit

Save the dates!

November 8-9, 2018

Phoenix, AZ

Coming off the best Leadership Summit (November 2-3, 2017) we have ever had featuring highly acclaimed keynote speaker Jim Collins, CEOs are eager to sign up in advance for next year’s Leadership Summit. This event is sure to be a day full of thought leadership and learning.

This site is not yet live, so please save the date and check back with us in the future for more information.

Boardroom Summit

April 23-25, 2018

THE LEADING EDUCATIONAL AND NETWORKING EVENT FOR PUBLIC COMPANY DIRECTORS IS BACK FOR 2018!

Featuring keynote speaker world renowned board consultant Ram Charan

The Boardroom Summit, featuring the original Board Committee Peer Exchange, will provide an unparalleled opportunity to share ideas and exchange solutions to today’s greatest board leadership and governance challenges.

Through a mix of energizing keynotes and panels, interactive breakouts, and roll-up-your-sleeves committee workshops, participants will gain actionable best practices and guidance to make an immediate impact in their boardrooms.

REGISTER NOW