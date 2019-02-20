BEST & WORST STATES FOR BUSINESS

Where Talent Wants To Live

Best & Worst States Joel Kotkin and Wendell Cox
Every CEO knows that if you want to find America’s best and brightest, you’ve got to move to a big coastal city, right? Wrong. Two of the nation’s top demographers arrive at a very different conclusion.

The Biggest Gains: Rhode Island, Michigan

Best & Worst States Dale Buss
Rhode Island and Michigan gained the most from last year's Best and Worst States for Business ranking.

Why Young Talent Is Leaving Silicon Valley

Best & Worst States Joel Kotkin and Wendell Cox
Approximately 74 percent of millennials in the Bay Area are currently considering leaving Silicon Valley, according to the Urban Land Institute. Why this shouldn't be a surprise.

Five States To Watch: Texas, Florida, Indiana, Colorado And Alabama

Best & Worst States Dale Buss
Here are five states that should interest readers of Chief Executive.  

States At The Bottom: Illinois And California

Best & Worst States Dale Buss
California and Illinois were the two worst states in this year’s Chief Executive Best and Worst States for Business ranking.

Rhode Island Boasts The Biggest Climb In ‘Best States / Worst States’ Rankings

Best & Worst States Dale Buss
Rhode Island engineered the most dramatic leap of any state in the 2018 Chief Executive “Best States / Worst States for Business” with an approach that is almost always guaranteed to be effective with CEOs: making it much easier to do business.

Alabama Climbs Ranks Due To Automotive And Manufacturing Investment

Best & Worst States Dale Buss
Thanks to manufacturing investments and its steady flourishing of its digital capabilities, Alabama continued its climb up the ranks of the Chief Executive Best States and Worst States for Business rankings.

A Push In Advanced Manufacturing Illustrates Florida’s Progress

Best & Worst States Dale Buss
Florida's Orlando region is becoming a hub of optics technology and advanced manufacturing, along with outgrowths of a factory footprint that already was pretty formidable.

Iowa’s Quality, Cost Of Life Draws Millennial Tech Workers

Best & Worst States Dale Buss
Iowa placed No. 14 in the 2018 Chief Executive “Best States / Worst States for Business” rankings, consistent with its spot over the last few years.

New Hampshire Leaps In Rankings As CEOs, Government Find Unity

Best & Worst States Dale Buss
New Hampshire performed well in the 2018 Chief Executive “Best States / Worst States for Business” and had the best showing by far among the New England states.
