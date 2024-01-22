Chief Executive Logo
Chief Executive Logo

5 Tips For Challenging C-Suite Performance Conversations

Lisa Clarke

Lisa Clarke

When a member of your executive team is not performing, don't let it fester. Being proactive now will help you avoid big trouble down the line.

At E78 Partners, we estimate that over 70% of our clients have at least one underperforming executive. CEOs know that having a strong and cohesive C-Suite is critical to the success of the company, but the top of the org chart brings unique challenges when it comes to performance conversations.

The C-Suite is the most heterogenous collection of direct reports in the company. Oftentimes the executive ranks are excluded from the formal performance review process altogether, resulting in fewer structured opportunities for the CEO to provide feedback. Considering the range of dynamics unique to this group, here are five suggestions for addressing challenging performance conversations with executives.

1. Functional credibility. The top functional expert is less likely to accept feedback from those with less expertise in their area. A CEO who ascended from the COO role may be more comfortable giving specific feedback to the COO, who is also more likely to accept it. If the functional area at the center of the concern is not a particular strength of yours, reference specific success patterns you have observed from other executives leading the same discipline in past companies to boost the credibility of your points. “My last CMO did X and it yielded Y results. Can you help me understand how that approach could work for us?”

2. Own it. I discourage saying things like “The board is concerned.” The board may very well be concerned, but the conversation is about your concerns that resulted from multiple data points and your own observations.

3. Elevate the conversation. If two executives are having issues with each other, compounding performance challenges for one or both, consider enlisting the help of an impartial C-Suite operating leader with cross-discipline experience to facilitate a candid conversation. The operating experience will allow them to probe more deeply into the issues, the executives will be more likely to respect that person and feel more accountable during the conversation. I have seen this unsuccessfully pushed to HR too late in the game or to an executive coach without C-Suite operating experience. One or both can be quite useful but select from the universe of people who will have credibility with the parties involved.

4. Details. This may sound obvious but have the conversation during a time when the individual will not be representing the company in front of large audiences or important stakeholders. You would be surprised how often this detail is overlooked, resulting in truly unfortunate consequences. Particularly in larger companies, the CEO may not be aware of every industry event or speaking engagement on the calendar.

5. Make the call. Turnaround performances in the C-Suite are cause for celebration because let’s face it, they are rare. Senior executives are more likely to internalize negative feedback as inaccurate and therefore not adjust. If the performance conversation results in a termination or resignation, I suggest short transition periods followed by onboarding a strong interim. You can then take the necessary time to search for a great new hire (Find more on the topic in here.) Interim C-Suite leaders are readily available in the marketplace and their strengths tend to outweigh what they may lack in institutional knowledge.

In my experience, credibility is the single most essential element of success for the C-Suite performance conversation, followed by transparency and speed. Starting from this foundation and incorporating specific proven tactics should increase the likelihood of a positive outcome.


Lisa Clarke

Lisa Clarke

Lisa Clarke is Executive Managing Director of Business Transformation Solutions at E78 Partners. She has 25 years of experience serving in operating roles for organizations in the manufacturing, technology, and services industries, and has held executive roles across a wide range of operating disciplines in startup and mid-market companies. She has a track record of success building business infrastructure and leading large-scale growth and transformation initiatives. Her background has afforded her deep exposure to internal teams, Boards of Directors, and investor stakeholders.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.