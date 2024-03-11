Chief Executive Logo
Chief Executive Logo

A Tale Of Two Regions; Northern Ireland: The ‘Austin, Texas Of Europe’

Andrea Haughian

Andrea Haughian

Belfast Skyline
With promising cost advantages and a wealth of talent resources, Northern Ireland has emerged as a leader in tech.

Cowboys and barbeque. A Stanford graduate told a news outlet in 2018 that was the first thing that came to mind when his Silicon Valley tech company asked him to transfer to Austin, Texas.

But reliable infrastructure, access to innovation and research, lower operating costs, tax advantages and local government support to attract and develop a skilled workforce are consistently cited factors that have contributed to the city’s rise over the last few decades, its establishment as a world-class tech hub and a popular secondary campus location for some of the world’s most innovative companies.

Some 4,500 miles away, you may be hard-pressed to find a cowboy. But employing a similar tried-and-true business-friendly formula, along with a unique post-Brexit value proposition, Northern Ireland has undergone a similar-type transformation into a favored hub for expansion into GB and European markets.

The region has emerged as a leader in tech—from fintech to cyber security and software development. Other key industries are surging—advanced manufacturing and engineering, life and health sciences, financial and professional services, to name a few. Belfast and the broader region continuously land at or near the top of key annual foreign direct investment (FDI) rankings across many of these sectors.

Taxes, Operating Costs and the Broader Equation

When the U.S. passed laws in 2017 aimed at disrupting overseas tax havens, it changed the equation for businesses looking to expand overseas.  

While its corporate tax rate of 25 percent is the lowest tax burden of all G7 countries, the region’s other unique advantages have driven an increase in direct investment by U.S. companies. 

Of 1,200 international businesses set up in Northern Ireland, nearly 20 percent are U.S.-owned. But since 2020, American businesses are responsible for nearly 40 percent of FDI projects in Northern Ireland.

A Young, Educated and Skilled Workforce

Students in Northern Ireland consistently outperform other UK regions on standardized testing and high school completion rates, with 78 percent going onto further and higher education.

The region boasts an extensive network of further education colleges provides excellent academic and vocational training and an accessible research hub for investors, including two globally recognized universities—Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University. 

Universities and further education colleges work closely with businesses to ensure students develop relevant skills and qualifications. The fully funded Assured Skills Programme provides pre-employment training built on a flexible Academy Model and has been used to help companies recruit new staff in areas such as software development, data analytics, cyber security, applied intelligence, legal services and financial services. Companies looking to expand across borders won’t find anything in Europe like it.

The region’s highly skilled talent pool is also among Europe’s youngest and fastest growing populations, attracted in part by inexpensive housing and the relative low cost of living. Much of this translated into affordable wages and significant cost efficiencies for businesses.

A Land Without Tariffs
The Peace Bridge
The Peace Bridge in Derry, Ireland. c/o Invest Northern Ireland

Manufacturing sectors account for 11 percent of employment and over 15 percent of Northern Ireland’s total output.

The post Brexit deal between the UK and the EU is the ‘Windsor Framework’ which offers businesses located in the region a significant and unique competitive edge, as it has established Northern Ireland as the only region in the world with tariff-free access to both the GB and EU markets.

Whether looking to service both the GB and EU markets, recalibrate supply chains or design, develop and sell products across key industries, advantages under the Framework promise cost efficiencies where manufacturing and sale of goods are part of the equation.

Support for US Businesses

Invest Northern Ireland is the regional economic development agency for Northern Ireland.

Teams located in New York, Boston, Chicago and San Francisco offer end-to-end support for new and existing investors.

From initial fact-finding, bespoke discovery visits, property and talent sourcing, business and sector network introductions through to tailored packages of financial assistance, Invest NI’s team of investment professionals both in the U.S. and Northern Ireland are with its investors every step of the way.


Andrea Haughian

Andrea Haughian

Andrea Haughian is the Executive Vice-President and Head of Americas for Invest Northern Ireland. To find out more about how Northern Ireland can support your business ambitions visit investni.com/Americas or contact [email protected].
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.