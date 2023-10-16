AI Interest Picks Up Among CEOs As Use-Cases Grow

Less than a year ago, OpenAI’s ChatGPT was introduced to the public—with mixed reviews from the business community. When we polled CEOs on the technology in February, only 23 percent were considering using the bot or other AI tools to augment productivity or mitigate labor costs.

Skip ahead eight months and AI use within businesses has become mainstream, as CEOs report finding new, more reliable use cases for their organizations.

AI developments have become a feature of today’s news cycle—and contemporary culture—but Chief Executive’s latest poll of 240 U.S. CEOs, conducted the first week of October, shows the technology has gained considerable ground among CEOs, thanks to its growing business capabilities.

The majority of CEOs polled (53 percent) said they are finding business use out of the new capabilities of generative AI—a whopping 130 percent increase from those who were considering using AI just eight months prior.