Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

U.S. Navy Blue Angel “Boss” Alex Armatas On Alignment At The Speed Of Sound

Picture of Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Alex Armatas
Corporate Competitor Podcast
In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, Armatas discusses the role of trust in critical feedback loops that keep the high-performing jets in the air. 

To see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in diamond formation screaming through the sky—often upside down—is to bear breathtaking witness to alignment at the speed of sound. What spectators don’t see, however, is the deep culture of trust underlying such performances—a culture built over time and on the not-so-simple foundation of radical trust and candor.  

And how does the world’s premier precision flying team develop that trust and candor that are so critical when a day’s work involves soaring canopy-to-canopy at 500 m.p.h.? According to the Blue Angels Commander Alex Armatas, known as “Boss” by his fellow pilots, you won’t get to fly with the Blue Angels if you can’t offer—and receive—constructive feedback. 

When it comes to feedback, the regular debriefings are where the rubber hits the runway. Pre-flight debriefs let each member discuss his or her goals for the upcoming demonstration; post-flight debriefs afford opportunities for self-evaluation and constructive feedback from teammates. At this point, teammates are required to put aside their individual aspirations and focus on the good of the team.

“We know they can fly the airplane. The reason we don’t test any of these pilots is because they’ve already been tested,” Armatas says. “We trust the Navy and Marine Corps flight school process and fleet to a qualification process to get them to where they need to be. Our job is now figuring out who’s the best fit for the team.” 

These pilots have to be aces at communication. “It doesn’t matter if you’re right if no one’s listening,” says Armatas. “If you don’t do a good job of saying something the right way, then the value of the feedback is diminished by the fact no one wants to hear from you because they’re upset about how it was delivered.”

Do you want to boost constructive feedback in your organization? In this episode you will learn how to:

• Adopt the possessive “our” in place of “my” to strengthen a team-first culture.

• Use the interview process to hire for fit as well as skill set.

• Be true to your own leadership while respecting other leadership styles.

Armatas emphasizes that while the Blue Angels’ core values of trust, gratitude and respect are sacrosanct, one of the organization’s strengths has been the different leadership styles those like Armatas have brought to it. “Everybody has a different way of interacting with people. And if you try to take a leadership style from somebody else, and just make it your own, that may or may not work,” he says. “We’re all different, and there’s a leadership style out there for every single person.” 


Picture of Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Over the last 30 years, longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated and 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger has been blessed to interview the greatest winners of our generation. He has made a second career as a keynote speaker and executive coach, discerning habits of high performance to teach teams how to reach their full potential.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.