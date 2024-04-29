Chief Executive Logo
AMD’s Dr. Lisa Su Named Chief Executive Magazine’s 2024 CEO Of The Year

Chief Executive

Chief Executive

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD
Source: AMD
Dr. Su was selected by an independent committee of CEOs for her work leading one of the most spectacular turnarounds in the history of the technology sector.

Chief Executive magazine today announced that Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, has been named 2024 Chief Executive of the Year by her peer CEOs. Dr. Su was selected by an independent committee of CEOs for her work leading one of the most spectacular turnarounds in the history of the technology sector.

“Lisa Su’s leadership in transforming AMD into a global leader in innovation and technology is truly remarkable,” said Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines and Chief Executive magazine’s 2023 CEO of the Year, who served on this year’s selection committee. “Just as impressive is the fact that she never forgets the people behind the technology—her employees and customers are always front and center. Her values-led approach is exactly the type of leadership we need as we move into an exciting and unprecedented future driven by AI innovation and emerging technology.”

Said Marc Benioff, founder and CEO of Salesforce, Chief Executive magazine’s 2022 CEO of the Year and a member of this year’s selection committee: “Lisa is a pioneering CEO who has transformed AMD into one of the greatest companies of our generation.”

After becoming chair and chief executive officer of AMD in 2014, Dr. Su led the transformation of the company from an industry also-ran into one of the fastest growing and most technically advanced semiconductor companies in the world. Over the course of her tenure, AMD’s shares increased more than 3,700% as she reshaped the company to better serve the future needs of customers, with an emphasis on high-performance, high-margin processors for gaming, graphics, supercomputing and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Su joined AMD in January 2012 as senior vice president and general manager, global business units. Previously, she worked in senior leadership positions at Freescale Semiconductor and IBM and began her career on the technical staff at Texas Instruments.

Dr. Su has bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has published more than 40 technical articles and was named a Fellow of the Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers in 2009. In 2018, Dr. Su was elected to the National Academy of Engineering and received the Global Semiconductor Association’s Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award. In 2021, she was recognized by the IEEE with its highest semiconductor honor, the Robert N. Noyce Medal, and was appointed by President Biden to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Dr. Su also serves on the board of directors for the Semiconductor Industry Association.

“Lisa’s decision regarding the company’s strategic direction is the foundation for the company’s growth,” said Tom Quinlan, CEO of RR Donnelley and a member of this year’s selection committee. “Her EQ is also a key ingredient to the company’s success, and the team’s performance on almost all metrics is second to none.”

Said Ted Bililies, Ph.D., chief talent officer, managing director, AlixPartners, who serves as adviser to the 2024 Selection Committee: “Lisa Su is the quintessential transformative leader. She is strategic, pragmatic, and she invests in the development of her people. She has created and sustained an inclusive culture of excellence and learning that is beyond distinctive.”

Dr. Su’s selection as 2024 CEO of the Year is scheduled to be celebrated at an invitation-only event hosted by Chief Executive Group this fall.


Chief Executive

Chief Executive

Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977) is the definitive source that CEOs turn to for insight and ideas that help increase their effectiveness and grow their business. Chief Executive Group also produces e-newsletters and online content at chiefexecutive.net and manages Chief Executive Network and other executive peer groups, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable top corporate officers to discuss key subjects and share their experiences within a community of peers. Chief Executive facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers, and is known throughout the U.S. and elsewhere for its annual ranking of Best & Worst States for Business. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.
