CEO Confidence Rebounds On Rate Cut Hopes, End of Election

After two months of consecutive decreases in CEO outlook, September ticked up from August, with many of the 120 chiefs we polled September 10-12 saying that no matter the outcome of the election—and most have a preferred candidate—the simple clarity of knowing who will be the next president will at least allow them to make better informed decisions about the future.

That isn’t the only reason for the stabling outlook, of course. Lower inflation and the expectation that the Fed will cut rates are also cited by CEOs as the key reasons behind their forecast of future conditions at 6.5 out of 10, up from 6.4 in August. CEOs’ rating of current conditions is at a standstill at 5.9 out of 10, unchanged from the month prior.

“Getting past the presidential election cycle will give leaders some opportunity to anticipate and prepare for whatever the future may be,” says Ron Price, CEO at Price Associates, a professional services firm. “This should also bring more predictability to the economy.”

Fred Sutter, CEO of Carlisle Fluid Technologies, an industrial manufacturing firm, agrees. “There will be increased investment in factories due to better economic certainty and lower interest rates,” he says, explaining why he expects conditions to improve.