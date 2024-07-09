CEO Poll: Where Is AI Really Adding Value?

Finance is one area where CEOs see little opportunity for the time being. And CFOs don’t disagree. When we asked finance chiefs about GenAI as part our sister publication StrategicCFO360’s second-quarter CFO Confidence Index, conducted in collaboration with BlackLine last May, we found 68 percent of CFOs had yet to find finance-related uses for generative AI. For now, they said, the most common uses of GenAI for finance are in performance reporting and analytics (45 percent) and forecasting (38 percent).

When asked why the pace of adoption has been relatively slow—if we can call 18 months since inception “slow”—CEOs and CFOs alike say the risks are too high. From the introduction of errors and inaccurate data to IP rights issues and looming regulations, the hundreds of leaders we polled on this issue are concerned about using the technology’s open-source data.

“GenAI has a lot of promise,” says the CFO of a large government agency, “but governance, risk, controls and security issues are preventing its adoption outside of specialized use cases. It is still black-box tech that is hard for business leaders to trust.”

“AI can be a valuable tool to improve efficiency, but it remains subject to biases of the original programmers,” adds the CFO of a next-generation, tech-focused production studio. “This becomes one of the most critical points of evaluation of the AI program. Biases have the ability to create unexpected or false results and unintended outcomes.”

The problem with this, says Kathy Mast, president and CEO of NeuvoNow and a C-level consultant on technology and innovation, is that the technology is already out there, and companies can’t be complacent about using it. “Some leaders are saying it’s too early for AI,” she says, “but your staff is already engaging with it, so get help, create an initial policy and guidance for use. Be a leader in its effective and responsible use.”