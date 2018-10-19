CEO Pulse: Is Personal Tech Helping Or Hurting Your Company?

We asked approximately 100 CEOs attending our annual CEO Talent Summit, held this year in West Point, New York, to share their views on personal tech. According to 57.5% of CEOs, personal tech is helping the quality of interpersonal relationships and culture at their company—42.5% say it’s an impediment.

CEOs also shared whether or not they’ve had to ask someone to stop using their phone in a meeting in the last year, whether or not they’ve checked out of a conversation to use personal technology, and how often they contact subordinates after regular office hours using personal technology.

Here’s what they had to say.

