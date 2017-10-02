Brian Roberts, Chairman/CEO, Comcast Corporation Brian Roberts, Chairman/CEO, Comcast Corporation

Comcast Cable, one of two divisions of Comcast Corporation (the other being NBCUniversal), has 29 million customers and will continue to have a strong foothold as cable in general continues to innovate and diversify to maintain and grow its marketshare. Philadelphia-based Comcast is an $84 billion company with 159,000 employees worldwide.

In 2016, the year of its most recent annual report, the company increased revenue by 8%, operating cash flow by 7%, and generated over $8 billion in free cash flow. It also returned $7.6 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases. Earlier this year, Comcast increased its dividend by 15%, split its stock and increased share repurchase authorization to $12 billion.

It’s cable business maintained its strength, gaining 858,000 new customers, or 29% over the previous year. Comcast continues to move into living streaming, with its $18 Xfinity service. The service is deployed to more than 50% of its video customer base, which grew by 161,000 in 2016.

NBCUniversal also had a strong year. In a company statement, Roberts said the division continued to deliver outstanding performance, with 17.3% revenue growth and 22.6% Adjusted EBITDA growth.

In his annual letter to the shareholders in the 2016 Annual Report, Roberts emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation and customer service.

Putting customers first, he said, the company’s culture “celebrates uniqueness and entrepreneurialism, while also encouraging connections across the organization that enhance our overall success.” He emphasized the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and in September, Comcast NBCUniversal was named by Fortune as a top workplace for women. Comcast NBCUniversal is also ranked No. 4 on the 2017 Military Friendly Employer list.

Brian Roberts, Chairman/CEO, Comcast Corporation, is No. 34 on the CEO1000 Tracker, Chief Executive and RHR International‘s ranking of the top 1,000 CEOs of public/private companies.

Facts about Brian Roberts

Chairman (Since May 2004) and CEO (Since November 2002), Comcast

Previous Position: President

Company start date: 1980

First Position at Company: Comptroller

Age: 57

Education: B.S. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania