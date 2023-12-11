CEOs Gain Confidence About 2024 On Hopes Of Lower Rates

Bank failures, interest rate hikes, inflation, labor shortages—for business leaders, 2023 has been a very long year. No surprise that last month CEOs’ rating of current business conditions hit a multi-year low.

But that sentiment seems to be shifting. Chief executives we polled in our December CEO Confidence Index seem increasingly optimistic that the new year will bring a much-improved business environment.

In a turn from earlier this quarter, the 167 CEOs polled December 5-7 as part of our monthly reading of CEO confidence in the economy boosted their outlook for 2024 by 7.5 percent this month from a month earlier. Their 6.3 out of 10 forecast for business conditions 12 months from now is one of the highest readings of the year.

This revived optimism extends beyond just forecasts for the future. CEOs’ rating of current business conditions also climbed by 7 percent from last month, to 6.1 out of 10, where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Poor, after hitting a multi-year low in November.