What you need to know now that the law has changed.
As fiduciaries of the benefit plan, Government agencies like the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Treasury will hold employers responsible and accountable for the CAA. What does this mean for employers and how should CEOs meet their fiduciary obligation to their employees/plan members?
Join experts on August 16, 1:00 – 2:00 pm ET to gain insight into a CEO’s responsibility and opportunity to demand higher quality, transparent healthcare services from their service providers and benefits professionals.
Christin Deacon is a healthcare thought leader that brings with her a wealth of experience in both public and private sector. Driven by her passion to change the healthcare system to truly benefit patients and payers, she focuses on bringing solutions and agency to self-funded and Government sponsored health plans. Prior to joining 4C Health Solutions, Deacon ran one of the largest health plans in the country for the State of New Jersey, covering over 820k lives consisting of public sector employees, teachers, and uniformed professionals. First as a Deputy Attorney General and then Special Counsel to the Governor, Deacon exercised her legal dexterity in a variety of capacities, from complex transactions to appellate litigation. As a 4C employee in the Wilmington Delaware office, Deacon will be returning to her roots where she began her legal career as a bankruptcy attorney barred in Delaware, PA, and Nj.
Deacon has been credited with saving the State of New Jersey hundreds of millions of dollars during her tenure with the health plan. From creative procurement methodologies to forward thinking contractual arrangements and guarantees to population health initiatives, Deacon has been described as a public sector entrepreneur that was always trying to improve the quality and affordability of healthcare for members and employers.
Deacon graduated from Rutgers Law School in 2008 and the George Washington University in 2005 with a degree in International Affairs.
Darren is the Executive Director of the Committee for Fee-Only Benefits Advisors, a group of healthcare industry leaders coming together in a volunteer effort to make transparent, fee-only compensation the benefits industry gold-standard. Its vision is to make the benefits advisor profession renowned for client-first, fiduciary principles.
Darren also serves as a Director at the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard, a nonprofit thinktank in Washington, DC, where he has spent seven years researching fiduciary advice and fee-only advisor compensation in the financial services industry. He has (co)authored over a dozen articles on the nature of sales, advice, fiduciary duty, and health care/insurance. Lastly, Darren is a Business Development Analyst at SolV, a healthcare benefits consulting firm with an emphasis on transparency, integrity, and serving employers and employees first.
Jeffrey Hogan is the President of Upside Health Advisors where he consults for payers and large provider groups for product development and launch, expert witness work, and as a resource to employers desirous of implementing strategies to manage their health spend. Jeff also serves as an advisor to health tech start ups and investors looking to better position solutions into the health care market. Jeff is focused on health care payment reform, health policy, care transformation, value based health care, health care quality and precision medicine. Prior to his role at Upside, Jeff served as the Northeast Regional Manager for Rogers Benefit Group, a national benefits marketing and consulting firm. He retired from Rogers Benefit Group in 2021 after 30 years with the company.
Jeff regularly appears on national forums focused on moving to value-based health care and is actively working to promote health care related transparency measures in the market. He serves as the CT Business Group on Health’s liaison to the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser’s Coalition. Jeff is the Regional Leader for the Leapfrog Group. He is also is one of the Coordinators of Connecticut’s Moving to Value Alliance.
Jeff and his family are active annual participants in the Pan-Mass Challenge and have raised more than 300K for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Jeff served his local government as the Farmington Town Council Chair from 2012-2014 and as a town council member over a 10-year period. Jeff previously served as the Director of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Mountain Leadership School.
HOST
Dan Bigman is Editor and Chief Content Officer of Chief Executive Group, publishers of Chief Executive, Corporate Board Member, ChiefExecutive.net, Boardmember.com and StrategicCFO360. Previously he was Managing Editor at Forbes and the founding business editor of NYTimes.com.
