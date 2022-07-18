Deacon has been credited with saving the State of New Jersey hundreds of millions of dollars during her tenure with the health plan. From creative procurement methodologies to forward thinking contractual arrangements and guarantees to population health initiatives, Deacon has been described as a public sector entrepreneur that was always trying to improve the quality and affordability of healthcare for members and employers.

Deacon graduated from Rutgers Law School in 2008 and the George Washington University in 2005 with a degree in International Affairs.