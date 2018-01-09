Chief Executive Group and Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point Announce Partnership to Serve and Strengthen CEOs

WEST POINT, NY, JAN 9, 2018—Chief Executive Group, the leading community for American business leaders, announced this morning a new partnership with Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point, the premier global expert in values-based leader development.

Under the agreement, CEG and TLDG will create and distribute content and co-host events with the goal of improving the performance and leadership abilities of America’s top business leaders, utilizing the wisdom, experience and training of some of the U.S. Army’s most experienced and effective former officers.

“For more than 200 years, The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has been one of America’s true crown jewels, furnishing the nation with generations of top-level leadership,” said Marshall Cooper, CEO of Chief Executive Group. “Passing on the lessons developed there is the cornerstone of TLDG’s mission, and that aligns perfectly with the work of Chief Executive Group. It’s a natural fit and we couldn’t be more excited.”

“The mission of the Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point is to help build leaders of character by offering leadership and ethics education grounded in the U.S. Army leadership philosophy of ‘Be, Know, Do’ and the U.S. Military Academy values of ‘Duty, Honor, Country,’” said Dan Rice, President, TLDG, a graduate of the USMA and former Army Captain. “In CEG, we’ve found a partner in complete alignment with our values and goals. We’re thrilled to be working with them.”

CEO Leadership Summit at West Point

On Oct. 1-3, CEG and TLDG will co-host the 2018 CEO Talent Summit at the historic Thayer Hotel at West Point. The event features an incredible lineup of speakers with backgrounds at the highest level of military and civilian leadership, including Robert F. Leduc, President, Pratt & Whitney, Joe DePinto, President & CEO, 7-Eleven, and Gen. Dennis Reimer, Former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army. For more information, go to https://www.ceotalentsummit.com/.

Content Partnership

Starting with the January/February issue of Chief Executive, CEG and TLDG will co-create and distribute the best in leadership thinking from high-ranking retired Army officers to CEG’s online/print readership of more than 100,000 chief executives and corporate board members nationwide. Chief Executive reaches more than 90% of all U.S. CEOs at companies with revenues between $50M and $1B, and Corporate Board Member reaches every director at every publicly-traded company in the U.S.

The inaugural feature, “The New Rules for Cybersecurity,” by Lt. Gen. (Ret) Rhett A. Hernandez, the man who built the U.S. Army’s cyber command and a TLDG faculty member, features an exclusive, unsparing assessment of the current state of global online security, and hard-learned lessons for business leaders trying to keep their operations secure.

About Thayer Leader Development Group

TLDG is the premier executive leader development program, based at West Point, New York, on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Founded in 2010, TLDG has trained more than 31,500 executives and front-line leaders from over 500 companies across multiple industries, including automotive, financial services and more, with customized, open enrollment and online learning programs. Its mission is to help build leaders of character by offering leadership and ethics education grounded in the U.S. Army leadership philosophy of “Be, Know, Do” and the U.S. Military Academy values of “Duty, Honor, Country”. TLDG is a for-profit corporation not endorsed or affiliated with the U.S. Government. Learn more at www.thayerleaderdevelopment.com.

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group, the leading community for business leaders worldwide, publishes Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), chiefexecutive.net, Corporate Board Member and boardmember.com, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.