Directors From Time Warner, Johnson & Johnson, Wendy’s To Headline 2018 Boardroom Summit in New York

Stamford, CT, February 14, 2018 – Corporate Board Member today announced the agenda for its 14th Boardroom Summit April 23-25, 2018, featuring directors from some of the best-known and most admired companies and investment firms in the world, such as Vanguard, State Street, Campbell Soup, Burberry Group, Trian Fund Management, Akamai Technologies, Merck & Co., Hershey Co., Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company, Cisco Systems, Electronic Arts and more.

Featured speakers include Ram Charan, business adviser and bestselling author; Fred Hassan, Board Member, Time Warner, Amgen and Intrexon and former chairman, Bausch & Laumb and Schering-Plough; Aeisha Mastagni, Portfolio Manager, Corporate Governance Unit, CalSTRS; Peter May, President & Founding Partner, Trian Fund Management and Vice-Chairman, The Wendy’s Company; Anne Mulcahy, Lead Director, Johnson & Johnson, Board Member, Graham Holdings and LPL Financial Holdings; Former Chairman & CEO, Xerox; and Brent Saunders, Chairman, President & CEO, Allergan and Board Member, Cisco Systems and RWJBarnabas Health.

“At a time of profound challenges and change facing U.S. boardrooms, we’ve assembled a truly incredible lineup of speakers to help directors do their jobs better,” said Marshall Cooper, CEO, the Chief Executive Group, publishers of Corporate Board Member. “There is nothing more important than getting board leadership right in an era of increased risks and stakeholders’ demands for transparency. The Summit will empower participants to create higher performing boards.”

About the Boardroom Summit

The Boardroom Summit, featuring the original Board Committee Peer Exchange, will provide an unparalleled opportunity to share ideas and exchange solutions to today’s greatest board leadership and governance challenges.

Through a mix of energizing keynotes and panels, interactive breakouts, and roll-up-your-sleeves committee workshops, participants will gain actionable best practices and guidance to make an immediate impact in their boardrooms.

According to a recent PWC survey, nearly 70% of directors say their boards need to improve their contribution to strategy development and execution. The Boardroom Summit provides exactly that kind of learning environment.

Sessions will focus on:

Bolstering Cyber Security. Participants will engage in an interactive hands-on session to gain tips to better access the efficacy of their cyber security programs and identify vulnerabilities across the enterprise.

Preparing for Shareholder Activism. One of the most vocal hedge fund managers in the world will be on hand to share his insights and explore the activists’ playbook and the growing influence of investment funds.

Committee Challenges. A set of committee-focused workshops will allow attendees to collaborate and dive into nuanced responsibilities of the audit, compensation and nominating, governance committees.

Venue:

New York Hilton Midtown, 335 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019

