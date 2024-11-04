Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
ACCOUNT
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

Fighting CEO Stress: 8 Essentials From Mayo Clinic

Picture of Mayo Clinic Executive Health

Mayo Clinic Executive Health

Group of business workers working together. Partners stressing one of them at the office
AdobeStock
Stress is an inevitable part of life. To thrive, CEOs must focus not on how to avoid it, but on how to manage stress levels for optimal health.

Editor’s Note: With a bevy of stressors, every CEO knows—and fears—the truth about this job. It can be a killer. That’s led Chief Executive to team with the renowned faculty at Mayo Clinic Executive Health to help you rethink some of the most important—and too-often overlooked—aspects of maintaining good health as CEO. We hope you find this new initiative useful. — Dan Bigman, editor

When we talk about CEO stress, it’s considered a negative thing. The pace, challenges and noise in our lives today—especially when running a company—add stress to even the most mundane situations and can lead to feeling frustrated and overwhelmed. What we sometimes forget is that even happy times cause stress. Stress is an inevitable part of life. To thrive, CEOs must figure out how to manage stress levels for optimal health, not avoid it.

It helps to first define stress. At Mayo Clinic, we define it as a normal psychological and physical reaction to the demands of life. Some stress can be good, motivating you to perform well. But many challenges daily, from complex M&A to building team alignment and developing breakthrough products—or even just getting stuck in traffic—can push you beyond your ability to cope. And while the effects of stress may seem temporary—you finally unwind after making it home after a long day at work and an extra hour to your commute due to a traffic jam—we understand that continual stress can have lasting negative impacts on health.

“When stress becomes chronic, lasting weeks, months or even years, this stress then can change the equilibrium (homeostasis) without our immunological, hormonal and other biomarkers of health within our bodies,” says Dr. MoainAbu Dabrh, a physician with Mayo Clinic Executive Health program in Jacksonville, Florida. “These imbalances can lead to negative impacts on our physical, emotional, mental, social, environmental and many other aspects of our wellbeing.”

While there’s no way to completely eliminate negative stress for most of us, you can learn how to better manage our reactions to stressful situations and lessen the impact stress has on our bodies. The best part is: The most common ways to decrease the impact of stress on our lives are things that are pretty easy to include in your day-to-day and that you likely  already know or have tried. The secret is focus and commitment, so a simple checklist can help:

1. Be active

Physical activity can pump up your feel-good endorphins and other natural neural chemicals that enhance your sense of wellbeing. Exercise can also refocus your mind on your body’s movements, which can improve your mood and help the day’s irritations fade away. When it’s hard to fit in a workout, take the stairs rather than the elevator. Lead a walking meeting instead of sitting around a table. Only 30 minutes of moderate activity most days shows to have considerable health benefits. Make an effort to meet that recommendation each day. More from Mayo Clinic: Smarter Exercise Guide >

2. Stick to a healthy diet

Eating a healthy diet is an important part of taking care of yourself. Aim to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables and whole grains. A plant-based diet is preferred to an animal-based diet, particularly one that emphasizes red meat. In general, a diet that is too low or too high in carbohydrates is not as healthy as a more balanced diet. More from Mayo Clinic: Inside the Mayo Diet >

3. Avoid unhealthy habits

Many people turn to vices when the stress becomes overwhelming. Alcohol, illicit substances, binging on junk food or other risky behaviors are all habits that can harm your health.

4. Meditate

During meditation, you focus your attention and quiet the stream of jumbled thoughts that may be crowding your mind and causing stress. Meditation can instill a sense of calm, peace and balance that can benefit both your emotional wellbeing and your overall health. More from Mayo Clinic: Meditation Guide >

5. Laugh more

Too frustrated for a chuckle? Fake it till you make it! When you laugh, it not only lightens your mental load but also causes positive physical changes in your body. Laughter fires up and then cools down your stress response. So, find some of the best dad jokes, watch a comedy or hang out with your funny friends. More from Mayo Clinic: The Science of Health & Humor >

6. Connect with others

When you’re stressed and irritable, your instinct may be to isolate yourself. Instead, reach out to family and friends. Studies show that people with a strong social network are less likely to turn to unhealthy habits in times of high stress due to the availability of their friends to help lighten the load. Whether you stay in touch via text, social media or in person, quality time with those you care about is crucial for a healthy mind and body.

7. Assert yourself

Saying yes may seem like an easy way to keep the peace, prevent conflicts and get the job done right. But it may actually cause you internal conflict because your needs and those of your family come second, which can lead to stress, anger, resentment and even the desire to exact revenge—and that’s not a very calm and peaceful reaction. Learn to say no when you need to. More from Mayo Clinic: Reducing Stress With Assertive Communication >

8. Get enough sleep

Stress can cause you to have trouble falling asleep. When you have too much to do—and too much to think about—your sleep can suffer. But sleep is the time when your brain and body recharge.

The quality and amount of sleep you get can affect your mood, energy level, concentration and overall functioning. If you have sleep troubles, make sure that you have a quiet, relaxing bedtime routine, listen to soothing music, put clocks away and stick to a consistent schedule. More from Mayo Clinic: 6 Tips to Better Sleep >

When we talk about resiliency, we really mean how a person reacts to setbacks and calamities. Do you use your inner strength to rebound from a challenge, or do you dwell on the issue and turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms?

It’s much more difficult to build resiliency without skills to manage stress. A person can develop resilience by learning to train their attention on more positive aspects of life. Decreasing negative thoughts in your mind and bringing greater focus on the most meaningful aspect of an experience works to enhance resiliency. Improving resiliency can enhance quality of life and decrease stress and anxiety by teaching you to view life’s inevitable challenges as opportunities.

“There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’,” says Dr. Abu Dabrh. “We are all unique individuals with unique needs, opportunities for improvement and context of life, values and preferences. The scientific evidence and expertise provide us with a blueprint to explore and identify what matters to us to live our healthiest selves—one day at a time. Living healthy is a journey.”


Picture of Mayo Clinic Executive Health

Mayo Clinic Executive Health

For more than 50 years, Mayo Clinic Executive Health Program has been leveraging the full depth and breadth of their nationally recognized expertise to help executives, business owners and entrepreneurs maintain good health. This customized program is designed to help individuals access Mayo Clinic preventive care and ultimately gain more healthy years doing what they love in their personal and professional lives. Learn more >
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

Posts not found

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    Chief Executive Group

    CONTACT US

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.