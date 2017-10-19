GE: Everything Must Go

There’s no doubt that General Electric’s new chairman and CEO John Flannery is dead serious about trimming the fat within the organization, with a large number of corporate job cuts and research facility shutdowns expected to be announced next month.

Results of a strategic review of GE that will be unveiled in November are expected to include thousands of job cuts the corporate level, as well as the shutdown of research centers in Munich, Rio de Janeiro and Shanghai, as a means of scaling back GE’s global structure.

Excessive corporate travel is also under the magnifying glass: Flannery already pulled the plug on private air travel, grounding GE’s business jet fleet when he took over as CEO in August. That move seems to be well-justified, with The Wall Street Journal reporting yesterday that former GE CEO Jeff Immelt would travel with a second, near-empty backup private jet on some trips to hedge against mechanical delays—not the most budget-friendly practice.

And the cuts aren’t limited to the air—corporate car perks for 700 or so senior GE executives will also be gone by the end of next year, and Flannery has cancelled an annual three-day, invite-only corporate networking retreat in Boca Raton, Florida.

Here's a look at what media outlets are saying about the thinking behind GE's cost-cutting moves, why reducing expenses is so critical and what's next: