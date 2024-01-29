Chief Executive Logo
Chief Executive Logo

Have You Built The Infrastructure That Will Support Growth?

Patrick Esposito

Patrick Esposito

One CEO shares the three critical elements to making smart decisions about big internal investments.

The number one priority for most CEOs is to successfully grow and scale their businesses.  Unfortunately, though, many of them joke that they find themselves building the road as they drive the bus down it. But attempting to grow without first building the infrastructure necessary to support growth can be as dangerous as it sounds.

If you fall prey to this tendency to invest in infrastructure—whether it’s an updated accounting system, new manufacturing equipment, a larger warehouse or something else—only as you need it, you are certainly not alone. You may have experienced times—as I did in my own business or advising other executives—when you drove a little ahead of the road-building activities or failed to invest in foundation expansions. And, as a result, you ran your business off the road or watched it teeter toward collapse.

It is tricky to determine what infrastructure to build to support growth without killing profitability or sacrificing the engines that are driving your current success. How do you strike the right balance?

My business partners have often told me that I am extremely cost-conscious. I tend to ask a lot of questions about purpose, fit and costs. Questions like: Why do we need to license a product? Do we not have a process or solution for that already? Do we need to hire individuals for each of these roles or could we get someone who can support multiple functions? Do we really need the gold-plated software platform?

It is important that the time your team spends conducting research and assessments fits the investment you are making. If the planned investment is small, less time is likely needed to research and make the decision. But if the planned investment is a sizable one, the research and follow-up discussion process will be well worth the time.

Twenty years of making reasonable internal infrastructure decisions have taught me that while building internal infrastructure is important, having a process in place to support the analysis, decisions and implementation of the related investments is just as significant. There are three critical elements to making smart decisions about building internal infrastructure:

1. Documenting everything to avoid duplicative investments.

Few things are as frustrating as seeing duplicative investments being contemplated—or worse, having been made. Unfortunately, countless businesses rely on oral histories rather than thoroughly documented and disseminated processes, practices and tools.

When you experience team growth or team turnover, oral histories are no longer viable for sustaining institutional wisdom. To avoid this problem, make sure the plans for the foundation you have laid are available to your team. If you document everything, it will not just save time and resources—it will ultimately help your team execute better and drive successes for the business.

2. Listen to your team, but with constraints known to all.

Listening to your team’s thoughts and needs is crucial to making the right decisions about internal infrastructure for your business. However, you need to make sure your team has the same constraints on investment that you do.

The best practice is to discuss internal infrastructure needs in each management and governance team meeting. And make sure that your team members are willing to voice their opinions on topics such as:

• What is missing from the business internal infrastructure that people need in order to do their jobs better or deliver for customers?

• What needs to be done to support your business culture or rebuild it?

• How should investments be prioritized?

• What are the critical timelines for implementing infrastructure investments?

In your management governance meetings, you should provide updates on existing and currently planned internal infrastructure initiatives and results, potential resources that are available for new initiatives, and scale-backs on planned projects. Focusing the discussions on the investments being made, the potential for new investments, and limitations of time and money can generally ensure that overbuilding and the resulting overextension of resources do not dominate the discussions. Instead, you can have realistic and reasonable conversations on the investments based on the existing constraints.

3. Extend the foundation from the ground up.

While sourcing input on infrastructure options is easy (and you likely have found that there are never shortages of suggestions), how do you make sure you make the right decisions about investing in the future of your business after you and your team have discussed the needs and priorities? You start by making decisions that focus on efficient expenditures that are aligned to the needs of the business and that do not kill your business culture. Both of these can be done by focusing on rebuilding your business the same way you built it—from the ground up.

If you are like me and are hyper-concerned about efficiency and the potential for overextending, you may cringe every time the topic of spending time, money and talent on infrastructure is discussed. For me and for many of the executive leaders I have advised, the first (and most difficult) aspect of extending the foundation is being mentally comfortable with making the investments.

The second element of internal infrastructure development that requires special attention is aligning the internal infrastructure development to the organizational culture. Keep an eye on balancing your future with your past so you do not overbuild and lose the support of your team along the way. If your team helps you spend a little money today, but you align those expenditures to what you can afford and the culture you want to sustain and grow, you will have smooth travels ahead.


Patrick Esposito

Patrick Esposito

Patrick Esposito, author of THE STRUCTURE OF SUCCESS, is CEO of Initiative Labs and President of ACME General Corp. He also serves as counsel with Spilman Thomas & Battle law firm. Esposito has helped found, lead, and advise businesses in technology, consulting, and other sectors. He was co-founder of Augusta Systems, Inc., which was acquired by Intergraph Corporation and was co-founder of Resilient Technologies LLC, which was acquired by Polaris Inc. His latest venture, Initiative Labs, helps leaders apply the approaches and tools in his new book. You can learn more at www.patrickesposito.com.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.