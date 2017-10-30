To Hire The Best Talent, Companies Need An Employer Value Proposition

Google, Microsoft, Apple, IBM … they have a lot more in common than the mere fact that they’re all tech giants who attract millennials like a magnet. When it comes to talent management, one key thing they have in common is that they all have an Employer Value Proposition.

This strategic statement defines how the company wants to be perceived by potential hires.

“[An employer value proposition] provides current and future employees with clear reasons to choose and stay with an employer,” said Richard Mosley, Universum’s global vice president of strategy, based in London. “It conveys what employees can expect from an employer and what is expected of them in return.” (Universum conducted a survey of the top 100 most attractive employers.)

The Universum survey of nearly 2,500 HR, marketing and talent acquisition managers from 50 countries found that the following companies have created employer value propositions:

67 percent of large companies (10,000-plus employees).

55 percent of medium-sized companies (1,000-9,999 employees).

30 percent of small companies (fewer than 999 employees).

The technology, banking and accounting sectors have the most companies with employer value propositions. Challenging work, a friendly work environment and a commitment to diversity and inclusion are the top three attributes of employer value propositions in the United States.

