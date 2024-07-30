Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

How To Stem The Tide Of Turnover

Picture of David Lewis

David Lewis

Group of office people walking at office open space. Team of business employees at coworking center. People at motion blur.
AdobeStock
Ways to close the revolving door at your organization and keep your top talent happy.

In 37 years of working in HR, I’ve performed countless exit interviews to learn why people leave their jobs. One of the top reasons continues to be company culture. Most companies that managed to successfully navigate the post-Covid-19 era now have a company culture born from suggestions and requests from employees that they incorporated into the dayto-day working environment to keep employees happy and decrease turnover.

In today’s challenging job market, employers are the sellers while employees are the buyers. This gives job candidates the upper hand in their search and encourages them to jump ship if they are unhappy at a job. If you want to improve employee retention and keep top talent at your organization, give employees and candidates a voice in shaping your company’s culture.

Avoiding turnover takes effort from all levels of the organization. How can you get started? CEOs looking to improve their employee retention rate should try the following methods:

1. Conduct employee surveys. Regularly checking in with your staff to hear their thoughts, complaints and suggestions will ensure your employees feel heard and valued. They will be more likely to stay at an organization that listens to their needs and responds accordingly.

2. Conduct stay interviews/post-hire interviews. Somewhere in the 60- to 90-day window of onboarding a new employee, check in with them and find out if the job is as expected. If many candidates indicate that what they were told during the interviews was fiction, you may have problems in your hiring or onboarding process. Until they are fixed, they will hurt your retention rate.

3. Define and communicate your employee value proposition (EVP). According to a Gallup poll, 41 percent of workers leave their job due to organizational engagement and culture. A company culture that reflects what candidates are looking for will attract great people. An EVP that is aligned with the organization’s business strategy/goals will attract and retain employees who fit the unique company culture. Be sure to brand your company well, with a strong career page and social media accounts that show what it’s like to work for your company. However, don’t overpromise and underperform. Companies that oversell and misrepresent the role just to get candidates to accept risk losing these workers.

4. Flexible, hybrid schedules. Focusing on work-life balance and allowing flexible work schedules will encourage retention. People are more likely to work for an organization that mirrors their values and allows them to balance work with the demands of their family and personal life.

5. Train the managers. It’s my perspective that companies resist giving employees the flexibility they want because they struggle with remote and hybrid work. But they need to break through that resistance and focus on what they’re really struggling with and figure out how to overcome it. Forcing everyone to come back to the office is a losing proposition. Many managers aren’t using metrics; they’re using the perception of productivity (if they see employees physically working in the office). Ensure that you train managers to work with hybrid teams that are not in the office every day. Train them to track tangible KPIs and metrics instead of relying on micromanaging. Even if employees are in the office, that is no guarantee they’re being productive and getting their work done. Another common reason why workers choose to leave a job is because of their manager, so ensure managers are receiving proper training and development.

6. Provide development opportunities. If your employees have a clear path forward and training available to them, then they can continue to grow and evolve with the company. Also, be sure to have a solid employee recognition program in place so they feel appreciated.

The more you struggle to fill turnover, the more unstable your organization will be. Turnover can set a company back by years. And it’s not about outspending other organizations, it’s about “out-culturing” them and proving to job candidates that your organization is a desirable workplace. However, recruiting can be difficult if an organization doesn’t have someone dedicated to hiring. Consider working with recruiting professionals, like those at OperationsInc, who can source, interview and help onboard your new hires to ensure a great experience for all parties.


Picture of David Lewis

David Lewis

David Lewis is CEO of OperationsInc.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.